Who are Cole and Ella Emhoff? All about Doug Emhoff's kids and Kamala Harris' stepchildren

Cole and Ella Emhoff are the children of Doug Emhoff, and the stepchildren of Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris took to office in 2021, making the children, members of the second family.

Who is Cole Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepson?

Cole Emhoff is the elder of the two siblings. He was born in 1994 to Doug Emhoff and his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff. He was named after the legendary jazz musician John Coltrane. He completed his education from Colorado College, where he majored in Psychology. Cole has an appreciation for the arts that runs deep, as seen when he moved to Los Angeles. There, he attempted to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Cole currently works as an executive assistant at Plan B Entertainment, the production company co-founded by Brad Pitt. Having contributed to the development of films that have garnered critical acclaim, his role sees him supporting various projects. However, while he may be related to one of the most powerful families in the U.S., Cole chooses to maintain a relatively low profile.

Cole is reportedly known to have a close relationship with his family, and particularly with his father and sister, Doug and Ella respectively.

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Doug Emhoff described Cole as a,

"warm, caring person with a deep sense of loyalty and love for his family."

Who is Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter?

Ella Emhoff was born in 1999. She, too, has been named after a renowned jazz musician, Ella Fitzgerald. She has established herself in the fashion world, having graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City. Her talents extend to various mediums, such as painting, knitting and fashion designing.

In January 2021, Ella turned heads when she appeared at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Clad in a Miu Miu coat, with embellished shoulders, her outfit became a fashion statement in no time.

She earned a modelling contract with IMG Models, one of the most established modeling agencies in the world. Since then, Ella has walked the runway for multiple top-end designers. She has also been featured in major fashion magazines.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ella stated,

"I want to show people that being yourself is the most powerful thing you can do, especially in an industry that often dictates how you should look and behave."

The Emhoff-Harris family dynamic

Both Cole and Ella have spoken positively about their blended family, ever since their father's marriage to Kamala Harris in 2014. Harris does not have any biological children of her own. As such, she has often expressed her affection for Cole and Ella, with the two referring to her as "Momala."

In a 2020 interview with Elle, Harris shared,

"I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in. They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have earned their success through their hard work and perseverance."

Much like his children, Doug Emhoff has also doted upon Kamala Harris as a stepmother.

"I trusted @KamalaHarris with our family’s future—and it was the best decision I ever made," he tweeted in August 2024.

Despite being a part of a high-profile political family, Cole and Ella Emhoff have made a name for themselves. With Cole in the entertainment industry, and Ella in the fashion world, the two have adjusted to their roles in the public eye.

