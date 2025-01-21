⁠“See her adoring eyes?” — Netizens react to JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance’s heartfelt reaction to his swearing-in ceremony as the VP

A video of Usha Vance, the wife of US Vice President JD Vance, has been going viral on social media, where she can be seen smiling and adoring her husband as he swore on the Bible. The video shows Usha donning a pink outfit, holding her daughter, and watching JD Vance with a smile all throughout the swearing ceremony.

As the video went viral on social media, several netizens were in awe of her reaction. An X user, @RealAlexJones posted the video on the platform, to which another user responded:

“Ladies, do like Usha. Support your man. See her adoring eyes? He would do anything for her.”

X users comment on JD Vance's wife's reaction to his swearing-in ceremony: More details and reactions explored. (Image via X)

Other chimed in:

“Never settle for less than a woman that looks at you like Usha looks at JD Vance,” added one social media user.

“Find someone that looks at you like JD Vance’s wife,” wrote another.

“His wife’s got the biggest smile in the world - awesome moment for the daughter,” exclaimed another X user.

Several netizens also pointed out how Usha was beaming with pride as her husband was sworn in as the country's Vice President.

“His wife was beaming with pride. Their kids are adorable and someone likes to bite her nails….i remember to doing to my middle child. She would suck her thumb and bite her nails. I’m so happy for them,” said an X user on the post.

“Everybody needs a wife who admires you that way. She seems very proud of her man! Congrats to them all,” added another.

“She was beaming with pride!” stated another social media user.

“The only one smarter is his wife”- Donald Trump praises Usha, JD Vance’s wife during the inauguration ceremony

After Donald Trump was sworn in as the new President of the country, he praised his team, especially Vance, and claimed that he had endorsed him for the Senate campaign for Ohio.

However, in the middle of the speech, Trump shifted his focus to JD Vance’s wife, Usha, and praised her for being “smarter” than the Vice President. Donald Trump said:

“I have watched JD over a period of time. I endorsed him in Ohio. He was a great senator and a very, very smart one. The only one smarter is his wife. “I would have chosen her but somehow the line of succession didn’t work that way, right? “She is great and he is great. This a great, beautiful couple and an unbelievable career.”

As Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office, he was sworn in as the President of the country, and several celebrities attended his inauguration ceremony. Jake Paul, Logan Paul, comedian Theo Von, UFC president and CEO Dana White, Carrie Underwood, and many more.

Other attendees were Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elon Musk, and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. It is also worth noting that the event took place on the West Lawn of the Capitol and the swearing was administered by Justice Kavanaugh.

