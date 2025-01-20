"He's already making history!"— Social media reacts as Donald Trump becomes the first convicted felon to become the US President

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US on January 20, 2025, making history as the first convicted felon to hold the country’s highest office. The former president, who was convicted on May 30, 2024, on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, took the oath of office at the Capitol Rotunda.

The event marked Donald Trump's return to power after serving as the 45th president. Despite his legal troubles and the polarizing nature of his presidency, Trump’s inauguration was attended by high-profile figures, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

While the ceremony proceeded indoors, protests against Trump's presidency were held across the nation, reflecting the stark divide in public sentiment.

Many took to social media to express their opinions on Trump’s return to the White House. Many focused on the unprecedented nature of his presidency as a convicted felon.

"First convicted felon, first rap1st, first s*x offender. He’s already making history!" an Xsuser commented.

Social media reacts as Donald Trump becomes the first convicted felon to become the US President (Image via @arianaunext/X)

"America has a problem," another user remarked.

"That’s the legacy he chose. That’s the legacy Americans chose for their so-called ‘greatest nation on earth,'" an X user stated.

The criticism didn’t stop there.

"America would rather have a felon than a woman as our president. Says a lot about the society of this nation," an X user observed.

"There’s a first for everything I guess. Lol," another added.

"Good luck to America for the next 4 years," another X user commented.

Legal troubles and pardons overshadow Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump’s felony conviction was related to his falsified business records to hide a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. According to Rolling Stone, despite being convicted on 34 felony counts, Trump was given an "unconditional discharge," meaning he would not face prison time or probation.

Outgoing President Joe Biden, in a move that drew significant attention, issued preemptive pardons for several individuals Trump had publicly threatened. As reported by The New York Times, these pardons included Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and former United States representative Liz Cheney. The decision was seen as a way to protect these individuals from potential retribution by Trump.

Ahead of the inauguration, several protests against Trump’s administration took place nationwide, with thousands gathering at the Lincoln Memorial on January 18 for "The People’s March." As reported by USA Today, the protesters braved freezing temperatures to voice their opposition. Security measures around the Capitol and National Mall were tightened, limiting public access to Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Trump's critics have referred to his second presidency as an example of right-wing extremism, while his supporters see him as someone who stands strong despite opposition.

Donald Trump has said he plans to appeal his conviction. In a post on Truth Social, he described the legal process as a "despicable charade." According to Rolling Stone, the appeals process could take several months or even years to resolve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback