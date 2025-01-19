“Trump didn't attend Joe Biden's inauguration” — Internet reacts as Obama, Clinton, and Bush to reportedly skip Trump’s inaugural lunch

As president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration draws near, former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush would reportedly not be attending the inaugural luncheon. The development was first reported by NBC News on Thursday, January 16, 2024.

Per the publication, citing a "source familiar with the matter," Obama received an invitation but declined to attend. A second source told NBC that Clinton also received an invite but didn't plan on attending.

Bush's office told the publication that it was not tracking an invitation to the luncheon.

"When former leaders opt out, it’s not a small thing, it’s a message. Perhaps the message is that leadership should embody dignity, decency, and respect for the office," one wrote.

"I guess they're just not that impressed with sitting next to Bezos, Musk, Zuck, and the rest of Trump's a**-kissing oligarchs..." another commented.

"Good for them. The Felon Trump will never be accepted in the Former President’s Club," a person stated.

"you know it’s about to get REAL BAD when George w. starts missing the functions," one remarked.

"I know their group chat must go so hard," another quipped.

"Following Trump’s decision to ghost Joe Biden’s inauguration, they should treat him the exact same way and not attend the 60th inauguration ceremony as well," a user commented.

Former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton also declined to attend Trump's inaugural luncheon

Citing a "third source familiar with the matter," NBC News reported that former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton also received an invitation to the lunch but would not be attending.

Further, the publication noted that despite skipping the luncheon, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush would attend the swearing-in ceremony earlier in the day.

Former first ladies, except Michelle Obama, would also be present. It is to be noted that Michelle was also absent during former president Jimmy Carter's funeral service.

In 2021, Donald Trump (then president) declined to attend then-president-elect Biden's inauguration ceremony. At the time, he claimed he won the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

In 2017, the Clintons attended the inaugural luncheon during Trump's first presidency (at the time, Hillary lost the 2016 elections).

The inauguration celebration would begin on Saturday and would include a formal swearing-in ceremony, parades, and formal balls, among other events. On Friday, the president-elect took to Truth Social to announce that due to cold temperatures, the several ceremonies were moved indoors.

In a news release, it was announced artists like Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, The Village People, Rascal Flatts, and Billy Ray Cyrus (among others) would be performing during the celebrations.

Additionally, an unnamed "surprise musical guest" is set to perform at the Liberty Ball.

The president-elect would officially be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20. The White House would be livestreaming the inauguration.

