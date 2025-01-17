Is Carrie Underwood suing 'The View?' Viral claim explored in wake of rising backlash over recent comments about the singer 

A rumor circulated online recently that country singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood was reportedly suing the ABC talk show, The View. The alleged rumor stemmed after one of its hosts, Joy Behar, criticized her for agreeing to perform at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration and called her "un-American."

The claim first emerged on YouTube on the channel OkayRickk on January 15, 2025. It contained a 19-minute, 48-second video that was captioned:

“Carrie Underwood SUES ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar After She Said This On Set About Her Supporting Trump.”

The post garnered severe traction online, earning 336,509 views in less than 48 hours. Meanwhile, Da Real Adogg and Recklezz channels also shared similar videos on YouTube, earning 478,075 and 34,000 views, respectively, at the time of writing.

The first contained a 13-minute, 6-second video with the caption, "Carrie Underwood SUES 'The View' Joy Behar After She SAID This About Her SINGING At Trump INAUGURATION." While the latter was headlined, "Carrie Underwood SUES 'The View' Hosts After They Said This INAPPROPRIATE Comment LIVE ON SET." It was accompanied by a 15-minute, 6-second-long clip.

However, all these now-viral similar claims have turned out to be fake. Despite Joy Behar's critical remarks directed at Carrie Underwood, the singer has not filed a lawsuit against her or The View. No major media handle has reported on the same, nor has the American Idol winner publicly confirmed taking any legal action against Joy or the news publication.

Besides, none of the aforementioned videos provide evidence to support their claims. Instead, they were seemingly meant to be viral and sensational amid Behar's comments and subsequent controversy, including backlash.

Exploring Joy Behar's criticism of Carrie Underwood on The View

During the January 14 panel discussion on The View, anchor Joy Behar went on record to condemn Carrie Underwood for her decision to perform at Donald Trump's second and final presidential inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 20, 2025.

“She says, ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon,” Joy stated of Carrie.

The 82-year-old further mentioned how she wouldn't ask Carrie not to do it because she believes in "free speech," while noting she wouldn't do it, nor has anybody asked her. However, when her co-hosts appeared to be unsupportive of her comments, she asserted that as long as the country was "free" and remained so, she didn't have any issue.

Her remark was faced with harsh online criticism. Meanwhile, co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who's a longtime critic of Trump, seemingly defended Carrie Underwood.

“I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So, I have to support (her). It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in watching. I won't be watching. But that's me,” she shared.

Goldberg also compared Underwood's decision to Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's meeting with Donald Trump after yearlong criticism of the President-elect. She noted:

"They needed to do it, and I've got to stand behind them."

Whoopi and Joy's co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also stood behind Carrie Underwood, saying she got why the singer accepted the invitation as it was beneficial from the "business standpoint" as Trump had the support of the majority of Americans. She also observed that people who are canceling other people's "livelihoods" because they don't like their politics are no longer okay.

Fellow host Sunny Hostin shared that she agreed with Behar yet believed that "art is art" and that artists should be able to perform wherever they wanted.

Both contradictory comments came a day after Carrie Underwood confirmed her decision to perform at Trump's swearing-in ceremony following the Presidential Inaugural Committee's official announcement. Talking to the press, the Inside Your Heaven songstress shared that her decision was backed by her "love" for the country, adding he was "honored" to have been asked to "sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event."

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” the Grammy winner noted.

Carrie Underwood will be singing Ray Charles' 1972 hit song America the Beautiful at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration shortly before his oath ceremony. This will also be the first time the 41-year-old musician will perform at a political event.

Over the years, she has stayed away from taking political standpoints. However, during the 2017 CMA Awards, she and her co-host and fellow country singer Brad Paisley indirectly made fun of Donald Trump by replacing the lyrics of her song Before He Cheats with the parody words, "Before he tweets." It was perhaps a dig at Trump's daily viral posts on the social networking site at the time.

