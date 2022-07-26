Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance? All about JD Vance's wife as latter is slammed for suggesting women stay in violent marriages

GOP senate candidate JD Vance, a nominee to replace Senator Rob Portman, recently came under fire for making comments that reportedly suggested women to “stay” in violent marriages for the sake of their children.

The resurfaced statement recently published by Vice News was initially made during a speech at Pacifica Christian High School in Southern California last September. At the time, the politician spoke about his grandparents’ “chaotic” marriage and said:

“My grandparents had an incredibly chaotic marriage in a lot of ways. But they never got divorced. They were together to the end, till death do us part—that was a really important thing to my grandmother and my grandfather. That was clearly not true by the ’70s or ’80s.”

JD Vance then said that him and other children in his community suffered from how their parents allegedly saw marriages as “business deals”:

“I was personally, and a lot the kids in my community who grew up in my generation, personally suffered from the fact that a lot of moms and dads saw marriage as a basic contract, like any other business deal. Once it becomes no longer good for one of the parties or both of the parties, you just dissolve it and go on to a new business relationship.”

He continued:

“But that recognition that marriage was sacred I think was a really powerful thing that held a lot of families together. And when it disappeared, unfortunately a lot of kids suffered.”

As per Vice News, Vance echoed similar sentiments about marriage during a Toledo Right-to-Life forum and said marriage was a “lifelong union” between two parties. He reportedly denounced the idea of separation and said:

“The entire idea that you can discard your husband or your wife like a piece of clothing is one of the most dangerous assaults that we’ve ever seen on the family in this country.”

He also said that the end of marriages has largely affected children and suggested that all kids should grow up with their father and mother irrespective of the circumstances:

“If we want children to grow up with healthy, happy lives, we should be reminding them that the most important thing that we can do for our kids is make sure they grow up with a mom and dad at home. The assault on the institution of marriage has been a profound evil. It hasn’t just affected our adults, it’s affected our children in big ways.”

When Vice News asked JD Vance about his idea of parents remaining in violent marriages for the sake of their children, he said it was a “bogus” question and claimed that domestic violence has “skyrocketed” among “non-married couples” in recent years:

“That’s the ‘trick’ I reference: that domestic violence would somehow go down if progressives got what they want, when in fact modern society’s war on families has made our domestic violence situation much worse.”

He also mentioned that he attempted to criticize the “progressive frame” on the issue in his previous statements instead of “embracing” the idea. Vance further shared that he is an “actual victim” of domestic violence who has seen “siblings, wives, daughters” and himself abused by men and clarified that he never defended “those men.”

JD Vance has been married to practicing attorney Usha Chilukuri since 2014.

Everything to know about JD Vance's wife Usha Chilukuri

JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri tied the knot in 2014 (Image via Getty Images)

Usha Chilukuri is an associate attorney who grew up in San Diego and currently works at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. According to her official bio, she deals with “complex civil litigation” as well appeals in other sections like local government, technology, entertainment and higher education.

As per LinkedIn, Chilukuri studied at Mt. Carmel High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University in 2007. She proceeded to earn her Master of Philosophy in 2009 and started studying early modern history at the University of Cambridge.

Following her graduation, she was selected as the Gates Cambridge Scholar before returning to Yale University for her degree in law. Her official bio also states that Chilukuri served as the managing editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology and executive development editor of the Yale Law Journal.

Between 2013 and 2014, Chilukuri worked as a clerk for Judge Amul Thapar in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Similarly, she also served on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and worked for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh from 2014 to 2015.

The associate attorney then went on to work as a clerk for Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. between 2017 and 2018. The following year, she was admitted to the DC Bar and was also licensed in Ohio, per the Supreme Court of Ohio Attorney Directory.

Usha Chilukuri met JD Vance as a fellow law student at Yale University. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and are currently parents to three children.

JD Vance faces backlash for comments on marriage

Netizens criticized JD Vance for his stance on marriage (Image via Getty Images)

As JD Vance's comments on marriage and his idea of continuing married life irrespective of its nature for the sake of children surfaced online, several people took to social media to call out the politician for his thoughts.

Many also took to Twitter to criticize his statements and urged others to vote for his opponent Tim Ryan in the upcoming elections.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if JD Vance will address the controversy in the days to come.

