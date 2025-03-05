"That Caitlyn Jenner?" — Internet reacts to Melania Trump donning a Ralph Lauren tan suit at Capitol Hill

Monday, March 3, marked the first time that First Lady Melania Trump spoke on Capitol Hill since Trump's second tenure began. The primary purpose of her presence was to discuss the Take It Down Act, a bill designed against the sharing of nonconsensual explicit images or AI-generated deepfake videos. What further caught eyes was Melania's outfit for the event.

Ad

The First Lady was seen wearing a Ralph Lauren three-piece tan suit. She paired the outfit with a pair of nude colored heels and a black tie. She wore a fitted vest along with a pair of straight-fit trousers. Melania completed the look with her wavy, parted hair.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The attire sparked varied reactions on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. While some compared her to Caitlyn Jenner for the look, others complimented her style. One X user (@promoking29) said:

"That Caitlyn Jenner?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user wrote on X:

"Tell me that’s not Bruce right now?"

"I have never seen Melania Trump and Caitlyn Jenner in the same room... Interesting..." added anotehr person.

"NOT THE TAN SUIT 💀💀💀," wrote another user.

Many netizens posted comments about how much they loved Melania Trump's look in the tan suit. A lot of them described her look to be quite powerful. A user commented:

Ad

"I've never seen such a 'I'm in charge' look before."

"That's our badass first lady in a well tailored suit," complimented another one.

"Wow, she is gorgeous!! Represent!!" another netizen said.

Melania Trump at the White House last month, (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

Melania wore a similar menswear outfit last month, as per reports by the Times of India. She then wore a Dolce & Gabanna tuxedo suit paired with a black jacket, a white tuxedo blouse, and a pair of skinny pants for the 2025 National Governors Association dinner hosted by the White House.

Ad

"Every young person deserves a safe online space to express themself freely" - Melania Trump during the round table conversation

As mentioned, the First Lady was present at Capitol Hill on Monday to discuss the Take It Down Act. She highlighted the importance of the youth getting a safe online platform to express themselves without the fear of being exploited. During the round table conference discussing the matter, she said:

Ad

"Every young person deserves a safe online space to express themself freely, without the looming threat of exploitation or harm."

Elsewhere during the conversation, she pointed out that the above-mentioned act will ensure that the big tech companies efficiently remove any questionable images and videos within 48 hours of notice by the victim.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Senator Ted Cruz was also present at Capitol Hill with Melania Trump on Monday. He additionally mentioned that the Take It Down Act would be empowering victims all across the United States of America.

For those unaware, the Take It Down Act would make it a federal crime to publish or threaten to publish any kind of intimate content online without an individual’s consent. It is currently unclear as to when the act would be passed in the House.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback