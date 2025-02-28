"My feelings didn't matter" — The Kardashians star Kourtney reflects on past feud with Kim over Dolce & Gabbana collaboration

The latest episode of The Kardashians was aired on February 27, 2025, and saw Kim Kardashian visit her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker to discuss a potential collaboration. The conversation followed a long-standing disagreement between them, which began after Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana for a Milan Fashion Week show. As the tension had been brewing between them since then, Kim decided to address it.

The issues between Kim and Kourtney began when Kourtney thought Kim's partnership with the brand was too similar to her wedding in 2022. The partnership also included pieces from the Italian fashion label.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted to feeling nervous about talking to Kourney and asking her to do the Dolce & Gabbana campaign with her. She noted that her sister might turn down the offer.

Meanwhile, Kourtney reflected on their past tension and said that Kim "just had to do it all."

"My feelings didn't matter. She just had to do it all," she added.

However, despite her previous frustrations, she listened to Kim's proposal and considered whether to participate in the campaign.

Kourtney addresses past tensions in The Kardashians

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney discussed her feelings about how Kim's relationship with Dolce & Gabbana had affected her. She admitted that at first, she felt "disconnected" from her sister and that her worries were unheard.

"Initially, everything that she did with Dolce, I just felt, like, so disconnected from my sister. I didn't feel like my feelings were heard or validated or understood," Kourtney shared.

She expressed disappointment over the timing of Kim’s project, which came soon after her wedding, adding to her feeling of being overshadowed. Kim, in response, revealed that she had postponed certain aspects of her partnership out of respect for her sister.

She told her sister that she "couldn't imagine a better campaign" than the two of them together. She added that she didn't think it would be a "Dolce thing without [Kourtney]."

Kourtney had previously voiced her belief that Kim's collaboration was not just about business, but that she was her wedding. She added that the situation was frustrating because she felt it could have been handled differently.

Despite the past tension, the discussion allowed both sisters to reflect on the situation in The Kardashians. Kourtney acknowledged that she had moved forward, recognizing that she and Kim were in a different place now.

Kourtney’s decision on the collaboration

After hearing Kim’s proposal in the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney considered whether she wanted to be involved in the campaign. Kim Kardashian presented the idea as a way to work together and move past their previous conflict.

Kourtney listened and eventually responded, saying that the campaign "sounds iconic," surprising Kim with her willingness to participate.

"Did you guys hear that? Did you get that on camera? She said yes! I gotta say, I'm shocked. She said it'll be iconic! She just was like, she got it," Kim said in a confessional.

The moment signaled a step toward reconciliation for the sisters. While their past conflict over Dolce & Gabbana had created distance between them, Kourtney’s decision to join the campaign suggested that she was ready to put the issue behind her. Kim acknowledged this in a confessional, expressing her relief at Kourtney’s response.

With the collaboration confirmed, the sisters moved forward, setting aside their past disagreements.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.

