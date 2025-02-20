The Kardashians season 6 episode 3 recap: Kim takes on the Momager role while Kendall and Kylie head to Las Vegas for a promotion

The Kardashians' season 6, episode 3, titled I Just Can’t Wait to be King, premiered on Hulu on February 20, 2025. This episode primarily focused on Kim Kardashian contemplating the possibility of becoming her daughter North's momager. North received an offer to perform at the Hollywood Bowl, and Kim was worried about whether things would go smoothly.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick was having issues with his assistant and reached out to Khloé Kardashian for help in finding a new one. Additionally, Kendall and Kylie Jenner traveled to Las Vegas to promote Kylie's drink brand, Sprinter.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Kim follows in Kris’ footsteps and takes on the Momager role when North is presented with an opportunity. Kendall and Kylie bring their new collaboration to Sin City, while Khloé tries to help Scott find a new assistant."

What happened in The Kardashians season 6 episode 3?

Kim considers becoming her daughter North's Momager

At the start of The Kardashians season 6 episode 3, after filming a commercial with Jimmy Fallon, Kim called Khloé to inform her that her daughter, North, was offered a chance to perform a song from The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl. She wasn't sure what to do since North was a rapper, not a singer.

The Kardashians star later shared in her confessional that North had expressed a strong desire to seize the opportunity. However, Kim joked that she wasn't ready to "momager" (mom manager) for another ten years.

Unsure of what to do, Kim consulted Kris, who once managed all of her children’s careers and was a "momager". Kris advised Kim to "enjoy the ride," emphasizing that while she needs to protect her child, she should also allow her to fly.

After spending Mother's Day with North in a rage room, Kim took her daughter to the rehearsals for The Lion King. In her confessional, she mentioned being confident about her daughter, although she was worried and hoped that people wouldn't hate on a child who was just having fun.

The Kardashians cast gathered to attend North's performance and cheer her on as she took her big step. Kim was proud of her daughter's performance, declaring it was her best yet.

"It's such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all," she said in her confessional.

Khloé helps Scott find an assistant

Elsewhere in the episode, Scott made his first appearance of the season, confiding in Khloé about his assistant troubles. He revealed that his most recent assistant had quit and sought Khloé's help in finding a replacement.

Scott also expressed frustration with Gen Z's work ethic, claiming they often take offense when given tasks. Khloé later held interviews to find a new assistant for Scott. She had a list of qualities she wanted in an assistant, and based on that, she filtered out several applications before presenting her top choices to Scott.

Kendall and Kylie

Later in The Kardashians season 6 episode 3, Kourtney Kardashian was working on renovating a house to accommodate her larger family. Kendall and Kylie joined in to check out the plans before announcing they were heading to Las Vegas for an event to promote Kylie's drink brand, Sprinter.

Upon arriving at the promotional event, Kendall and Kylie served drinks to the partygoers and posed for photos with their fans. They soon realized they had consumed quite a bit to drink and ended their night with some French fries.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 6 premiere every Thursday on Hulu.

