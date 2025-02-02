What's new on Hulu in February 2025? The Kardashians season 6, Bad Genius, and more

Hulu is set to deliver a lineup of new releases in February 2025, catering to a variety of viewer preferences. The lineup includes blockbusters, reality TV, and documentaries.

Among the many shows on Hulu, fans of the Kardashian family will be thrilled to see the return of The Kardashians for its highly anticipated season 6 on Hulu. With shows like Cake Wars and Supermarket Stakeout, returning reality TV buffs will also be included on Hulu in February 2025.

A selection of rom-coms, including Crazy, Stupid, Love, and The Notebook, will be available for Valentine's Day viewing for those interested in romance..

In addition to these fan favorites on Hulu, the month also brings international hits, acclaimed documentaries, and a collection of nostalgic movies. Bad Genius delivers a suspenseful storyline, while Shoresy and Biography: WWE Legends return with fresh seasons.

Upcoming releases on Hulu in February 2025

Hulu is delivering an exciting variety of releases throughout February 2025, with the return of fan favorites, new seasons, and highly anticipated premieres. Here is the complete list below, releasing on Hulu this month:

Saturday, February 01, 2025

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete season 3 (DUBBED)

Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete season 1

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Are We There Yet? En Español (2005)

The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Billy Madison (1995)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Date Movie (2006)

Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)

Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)

Easy A (2010)

First Daughter (2004)

The Fortress (2021)

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (2022)

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Hope Floats (1998)

Isle Of Dogs (2018)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Just Married (2003)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Land of the Lost (2009)

The Last Song (2010)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Monster In-Law (2005)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The Mummy (2017)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Name Is Khan (2010)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Nightride (2021)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Nomadland (2021)

The Notebook (2004)

Our Beautiful Black Hair (2025)

Say Anything (1989)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

The Switch (2010)

Taken (2008)

Taken 3 (2015)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (2012)

Touch Of Pink (2004)

Truth (2015)

27 Dresses (2008)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Wendy (2020)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

When In Rome (2010)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Win Win (2011)

You Again (2010)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Monday, February 03, 2025

New York Undercover: Complete season 1-4

Kill (2023)

Tuesday, February 04, 2025

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete season 1

Sistas: Complete seasons 1-5

The Oval: Complete seasons 1-3

Warning (2021)

Wednesday, February 05, 2025

My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere

In the Summers (2024)

Thursday, February 06, 2025

The Kardashians: season 6 premiere

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete season4

Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete season1

The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story

Friday, February 07, 2025

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage (2017)

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show (2013)

Beloved (1998)

Black Nativity (2013)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Fresh Kills (2023)

He Got Game (1998)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Just Wright (2010)

Winner (2024)

Monday, February 10, 2025

Another Round (2020)

The Atlanta Child Murders (2000)

Endings, Beginnings (2019)

Happy Valley (2014)

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1965)

So Undercover (2012)

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory (2023)

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete season1

Omni Loop (2024)

Rise of the Footsolider (2021)

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Thursday, February 13, 2025

SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere

Einstein Challenge: Complete season 1

How Disney Built America: Complete season1

Married at First Sight: Complete season17

Friday, February 14, 2025

Baggage Claim (2013)

The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

Great Expectations (1998)

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Cake Wars: Complete seasons 6

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete seasons 10-11

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete seasons 3-4

Extreme Homes: Complete seasons 3-4

Hidden Potential: Complete season 101

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete season 1

The Last Alaskans: Complete season 3

Man vs. Wild: Complete season 7

Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete season 2

My 600-lb Life: Complete seasons 4-5

My Strange Addiction: Complete seasons 2-3

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete seasons 3-4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete seasons 8-9

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete seasons 4-5

Tanked: Complete seasons 1, 5 and 8

Sunday, February 16, 2025

The Night Before (2015)

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete S1

Bad Genius (2024)

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1

Friday, February 21, 2025

Shoresy: Complete Season 2

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Saturday, February 22, 2025

A Simple Favor (2018)

The Aviator (2004)

Sunday, February 23, 2025

The Hunger Games (2012)

Monday, February 24, 2025

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Complete seasons 1-4

Frontline: The FBI and the Secret War: Complete season 1

Thursday, February 27, 2025

First Man (2018)

Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Hulu as the year progresses.

