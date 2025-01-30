The astonishing true story behind Hulu's Scamanda, explained

ABC and Hulu's true-crime series Scamanda tells the shocking story of Amanda C. Riley, a Californian woman who faked cancer for over eight years to solicit donations.

Scamanda is based on the Lionsgate podcast of the same name, which launched in May 2023. The podcast, consisting of five episodes, has now been adapted into a documentary series, exploring Riley’s lies and scams. The new docuseries premieres on Thursday, January 30, on ABC and will be available on Hulu the following day.

The series features performances from Charlie Webster, Rachel Leighson, Mia Orellano, Chris Savery, Ruby Singleton, and Trisha Sullivan. It was created by Kianna Jackson and Charlie Webster.

The case soon attracted the attention of the IRS, which led to Riley’s trial. She pleaded guilty to several charges, including defrauding 349 people out of over $100,000. Riley was sentenced to five years in prison for orchestrating the scheme.

The true story of Scamanda: Who is Amanda C. Riley?

Amanda Riley is the subject of the docuseries Scamanda which explores Riley's fake cancer diagnosis to scam her friends and churchmates (Image via X/@ABC News Studios)

In 2012, Amanda C. Riley, a young mother from San Jose, blogged about her battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, gaining widespread support. She claimed to have a terminal prognosis and would not live to see her 30th birthday, and became an inspirational figure, especially in her church community.

Supporters donated money, food deliveries, and more financial support to assist her during her supposed illness. Scamanda explores how her story resonated and the truth behind her deception.

How Riley faked cancer and how much she stole

Riley faked her cancer diagnosis by attending support groups and using what she learned to make her story seem real. She shaved her head to mimic chemo hair loss and forged doctors' letters, medical records, and bills to deceive her supporters.

By using wire fraud to solicit online donations, Riley was convicted of stealing $105,513.43 from 349 individuals and organizations, according to People. However, this figure does not account for additional contributions she received, including checks, gift cards, meal deliveries, and other forms of support that were not part of the formal charges.

How Riley was caught?

Scamanda is a docuseries that detail the story of Riley faking her cancer diagnosis (Image via X/@ABC News Studios)

Riley's deception started to unravel in 2015 when an anonymous tip raised doubts about her story. Investigative journalist Nancy Moscatiello reviewed Riley's blog, checked her medical claims with hospitals, and found no evidence of her treatment. She also questioned the photos Riley posted about her illness.

Her investigation led her to Jose Martinez, a retired financial crimes detective, who reviewed the findings and forwarded the case to the IRS. Authorities pursued the case, and in July 2020, Riley was formally charged with fraud.

Where is Riley now?

Riley pleaded not guilty at first but later changed her plea to guilty in October 2021. She is now serving a federal prison sentence after being convicted of wire fraud and falsifying documents.

According to Newsweek, Riley’s attorneys requested a six-month sentence, while prosecutorial guidelines recommended 18 months. However, Judge Beth Labson Freeman sentenced her to five years in prison. The judge also ordered her to pay restitution to all 349 individuals who had donated to her fraudulent cancer fund.

Don’t miss the documentary series Scamanda, premiering on January 30, 2025, on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.

