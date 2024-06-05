7 sports drama shows to watch if you loved Hulu’s Clipped

Hulu's latest sports drama show, Clipped, has generated plenty of interest among viewers for its edgy storyline. The first two episodes of the miniseries premiered recently on June 4, 2024.

The sports drama show brings to the forefront the scandalous story of businessman Donald T. Sterling, the former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers who landed in hot waters because of his racist comments.

Although the story got plenty of eyeballs back in 2014, the Hulu sports drama show offers a cinematic retelling brought to life by an experienced cast led by Laurence Fishburne, Ed O'Neill and Jacki Weaver. The miniseries doesn't only focus on the public outrage caused by the insensitive remarks but also the psychological impact on the basketball players on the team.

Given the premise, it is not surprising that Clipped has piqued the interest of viewers, especially those with an affinity for sports-themed narratives. This list shortlists other sports drama shows, like Clipped, that blend the right mix of sportsmanship and drama.

Swagger, Club de Cuervos and five other sports drama shows that will get you in the competitive spirit

1) Club de Cuervos (2015)

Luis Gerardo Méndez and Mariana Treviño play the leads in this sports drama show (Image via Netflix)

Clipped makes it evident that there are many factors at play when it comes to managing sports teams, and the power struggle never ceases. Likewise, in this Mexican sports drama show, two siblings are constantly at loggerheads to prove themselves worthy of taking over the football club, Cuervos FC, after its longtime owner, their father, passes away.

Spanning four seasons and 45 episodes, this sports drama will appeal to viewers who may not know much about football in the first place. One of the best reasons to bingewatch this show is for its well-developed characters, who are flawed in their own ways but still endearing enough to make the audience take an interest in their story arcs.

Where to watch: Club de Cuervos is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Glow (2017)

Ruth and Debbie played Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin have a complex relationship in this sports drama show (Image via Netflix)

Like Hulu's Clipped, this sports drama show is also based on real events. But instead of basketball, it focuses on women's professional wrestling. Running for three seasons and 30 episodes, this well-loved show puts the limelight on the oddball members of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, founded by David McLane back in the 1980s.

What makes this sports drama show worth watching are the intriguing women on the team. Each character has their own eccentricities, which lends itself to complex team dynamics, sometimes tense and other times hilarious. Glow, like Clipped, has plenty of drama to keep viewers interested to know what happens next.

Where to watch: This entertaining sports-themed show can be viewed on Netflix.

3) Hot Stove League (2019)

This show is a slow burn but worth the watch (Image via Gill Pictures)

In Clipped, the fact that the right management can make or break a team is made quite obvious. A similar point is made in this South Korean sports drama show that opens with the downward spiral of the baseball team named Dreams suffering from incompetent management.

When new general manager Baek Seung-su, played by Namkoong Min, takes charge, he quickly realizes that the team has deep-rooted problems that will need to be addressed before setting his sights on climbing the ranks. The talented Park Eun-bin, of Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame, who plays operations manager Lee Se-young, soon becomes a capable ally.

The 16-episode show shines in the way it gives due importance to the power dynamics in management while also highlighting the struggles of players who dream of making it big.

Where to watch: Hot Stove League can be streamed on Netflix and Viki.

4) Spinning Out (2020)

This engaging show explores the importance of mental health (Image via Netflix)

Contrary to the serene imagery that comes to mind when people think of ice skating, it is a highly competitive sport. Therefore, it is not surprising that there are plenty of shows and movies that explore the grittier side of the sport. This sports drama show is no exception.

Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario) is a talented ice skater whose career took a hit when she had a devastating fall. She attempts to get back on track as a pair skater. Even though her partner is skilled in the rink, she has a hard time giving her all with her personal issues holding her back.

Like Clipped, this sports drama show also gives an insight into the mental makeup of players who have everything to lose if they let their concentration slip, even momentarily. Spinning Out has a total of 10 episodes.

Where to watch: This engaging sports drama show is available on Netflix.

5) Big Shot (2021)

This show has two seasons and 20 episodes (Image via Disney+)

Big Shot, like Clipped, also focuses on basketball. But the team in question is a high-school team. In the lead is John Stamos who people might know as uncle Jesse from the classic sitcom, Full House. Stamos takes on the role of a hard-headed coach, Marvyn Korn, who takes up an offer to coach the girl's team at Westbrook School.

The girls on the team are far from what he expected and unsurprisingly he ends up ruffling some feathers in the beginning. However, with time, the team warms up to Marvyn who is determined to bring out the best in them. Like Laurence Fishburne's Doc Rivers in Clipped, Marvyn also goes the extra mile to do what's best for the team.

In terms of wholesome content, this sports drama show is the most family-friendly title on this list.

Where to watch: Big Shot is available for streaming on Disney+.

6) Swagger (2021)

Fans of Kevin Durant wouldn't want to miss this show (Image via Apple TV)

This sports drama show, like Clipped, provides a realistic picture of the road to success in the context of the NBA. Basketball fans will be interested to know that this show is inspired by real-life experiences of the famous NBA player, Kevin Durant.

Like the team members in Clipped, the young players in Swagger also face their share of discrimination and prejudice. Despite the adversities in their way, the players find a way to chase their dreams with the support of their loved ones and well-wishers.

While the aesthetic and engaging game sequences are reason enough to watch Swagger, there is one more thing that this sports drama show does really well and that is breaking past the clichéd angles to deliver something fresh and memorable.

Where to watch: This 10-episode sports drama show can be streamed on Apple TV.

7) Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022)

It focuses on the era wherein the Lakers enthralled fans with their run-and-gun style of basketball (Image via HBO)

Similar to Clipped, this sports drama show is also based on events connected to NBA's history. Fans of the sports are more than aware about the Showtime era of the Los Angeles Lakers. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, spanning two seasons and 17 episodes, is a dramatization of the iconic era with a focus on the talented players who helped make it such.

Fans will have to keep in mind that the narrative is not entirely biographical in nature, since many fictional elements have been added to the story in order to amp up the drama. The intelligent screenplay never fails to entertain. Credit must also be given to the ensemble cast including Quincy Isaiah, John C. Reilly, Adrien Brody and more, whose captivating performances add to the experience.

Where to watch: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty can be viewed on HBO and Prime Video.

Viewers who enjoy stories that dig a little deeper into the personal and professional lives of sportspersons shouldn't miss out on these engaging sports drama shows.