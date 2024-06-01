What's new on Amazon Prime Video this June 2024? The Boys season 4, Oppenheimer, and more

With The Idea of You, Outer Range Season 2, The Outlaws Season 3, and a long list of new titles released the previous month, Amazon Prime Video garnered praise for its exciting new lineup. The platform also made a significant milestone with a six-episode German romance series, Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, which stayed in the platform’s Top 10 chart for weeks.

Given the OTT giant is acclaimed for its engaging catalog, June 2024 will be packed with new and exciting releases to captivate subscribers and keep them eagerly tuning in.

From the Supes' return in The Boys season 4 to Celine Dion’s documentary film, Amazon Prime Video promises a month brimming with nothing but entertainment. Follow along with the article to learn more about what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2024.

All new shows and movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video this June 2024

Saturday, June 1

Las Vegas S1-S5

21 & Over (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

All Saints (2017)

Animal Crackers (2020)

Annie (2014)

A Raisin In The Sun (1961)

At Close Range (1986)

Basic (2003)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Bite The Bullet (1975)

Black Dynamite (2010)

Bloodsport (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Brewster’s Millions (1985)

Brick (2006)

Brick Mansions (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bruno (2009)

Buck And The Preacher (1972)

Class (1983)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Death At A Funeral (2007)

Diablo (2016)

Duck Soup (1933)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Fireproof (2008)

Gigli (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (1999)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1999)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (1999)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla: Final Wars (2004)

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2004)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Guarding Tess (1994)

Hackers (1995)

Hector and the Search for Happiness (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Hellfighters (1968)

High Noon (1952)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Incendies (2010)

It Came From Outer Space (1953)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Juan Of The Dead (2011)

Just Mercy (2020)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Layer Cake (2005)

Legion (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Little Man (2006)

Macarthur (1977)

Man’s Favorite Sport? (1964)

Midnight Run (1988)

Milk (2009)

Money Train (1995)

No Country For Old Men (2007)

No Good Deed (2014)

No Stranger Than Love (2016)

Noah (2014)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Open Season (2006)

Outlaws And Angels (2016)

Overboard (1987)

Pariah (2011)

Paths Of Glory (1957)

Platoon (1987)

Precious (2009)

Predestination (2015)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Revenge (1990)

Rise of the Guardians (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Running with the Devil (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Saved! (2004)

Six Degrees Of Separation (1993)

Skyfall (2012)

Sleepover (2004)

Soapdish (1958)

Some Kind Of Wonderful (1987)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Superbad Unrated (2007)

Takers (2010)

Tangerine (2015)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert (1994)

The African Queen (1952)

The Animal (2001)

The Battle Of Britain (1969)

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings (1977)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Danish Girl (2016)

The Fate of the Furious (2017) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Haunting (1999)

The Hurricane (2000)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Lost Husband (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Man in the Moon (1991)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Russia House (1990)

The War Wagon (1967)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995)

Tomahawk (1951)

Traffik (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Vertical Limit (2000)

Written On The Wind (1956)

You Got Served (2004)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monday, June 3

Melting Me Softly S1

Tuesday, June 4

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief (2024) ( Amazon Prime Video Original )

) Mean Girls (2024)

Thursday, June 6

Counsel Culture (2024) (Amazon Prime Video Original)

Sunday, June 9

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Wednesday, June 12

Black Mass (2015)

Thursday, June 13

The Boys S4 (2024) (Amazon Prime Original)

Sunday, June 16

Anomalisa (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

The Grey (2012)

Tuesday, June 18

Oppenheimer (2023)

Power of the Dream (2024) (Amazon Prime Video Original)

Thursday, June 20

Federer: Twelve Final Days (2024) (Amazon Prime Video Original)

Tuesday, June 25

I Am: Celine Dion (2024) ( Amazon Prime Video Original )

) Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

Wednesday, June 26

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Judy (2019)

Friday, June 27

My Lady Jane (2024) (Amazon Prime Video Original)

Monday, June 30

The K2 S1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video as 2024 progresses.