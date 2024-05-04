The Boys Season 4 trailer shares first look at Supes-killing virus

Amazon Prime Video recently surprised fans by debuting a new trailer for The Boys season 4, and it looks like the show is once again going to deliver a bloody and insane story. This time, the main plot point of the season will be revolving around a supes-killing virus as Billy Butcher and his band embark on another journey to stop Homelander.

The trailer for The Boys season 4 packed all the insanity fans have come to expect from the series, and it looks like the stakes are going to be upped for the next outing. The trailer hinted at Billy Butcher becoming even more desperate in his quest for vengeance, while Homelander is set to become a much more wrathful superhero going forward. It seems like a huge Gen V connection was revealed here too.

The Boys season 4 sees Billy Butcher discover a Supes-killing virus

The trailer for The Boys season 4 begins with Billy Butcher reflecting on his life and acknowledging all the mistakes he has made. With him not having enough time as the side-effects of Temp V from the last season are slowly killing him, he urges his friends to join him once more in his fight against supes, as he can't do it all by himself.

We then get glimpses of Homelander alongside The Seven, as he asks them to drop their celebrity status and become more wrathful as America tears itself apart in the background. Cate and Sam from Gen V can also be seen standing alongside him in Vought Tower, which then leads to the viewers getting a montage of the Supes killing humans in the most brutal way possible.

That's when the trailer reveals that Billy Butcher has discovered a Supes-killing virus, and it looks like that will be the main focus of the upcoming season. We also get a look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character, and it seems like he and Butcher share a past.

Ryan can also be seen killing a human and already regretting it, while viewers get a glimpse of Butcher fighting Black Noir, who mysteriously seems to be alive again.

Official plot synopsis for The Boys season 4 explored

Expand Tweet

Following the aftermath of season 3, it looks The Boys season 4 is going to get even more intense. Amazon Prime Video previously released a plot synopsis for The Boys season 4. As per the streaming service, the synopsis is:

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and the rest of The Boys are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Recently, series creator Eric Kripke also confirmed that the post-production on the season has already been completed. Putting out a tweet on X, Kripke speculated that The Boys season 4 could also be the "best" of the show. In a post, he said:

"As of today, #TheBoys #Season4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I’m really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew. Could be our best yet. Can’t wait to unleash it onto the world. Coming June 13 on @PrimeVideo."

Starring Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and more, The Boys season 4 is currently scheduled to be released on June 13, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.