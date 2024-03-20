Gen V: Season 2 of The Boys spinoff gets a filming update- All to know

There is good news for people waiting for an update on Gen V: Season 2. In an interview with Arc Studio, Thomas Schnauz, who is a writer on the show, provided an update about the show's filming. He said:

"They start shooting in not too long up in Canada, probably two or three weeks."

This update got the show's fans reeling, who had been waiting for an update on its filming since Gen V: Season 2 was announced. The upcoming show will be the second installment of the Gen V series, which is a spinoff series of Amazon Prime's satirical action series, The Boys.

When was Gen V: Season 2 announced?

The first season of Gen V was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, 2023. Only three weeks after its release, it was revealed that The Boys spinoff had been renewed for a second season. Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a conversation with Variety:

“We are so proud that our top-ranked freshman is getting a second season! Thank you to the amazing producers, cast, and crew, for bringing Gen V to life, and our Prime Video teammates, for the incredible support and partnership. We're thrilled we can all continue on this insane journey together in season two!”

What will be the plot of Gen V: Season 2?

Expand Tweet

In the follow-up to the news of an official filming announcement, several fan theories were doing the rounds related to Gen V: Season 2. However, nothing concrete has been established by the makers of the show. The only time they had said something about the upcoming show was back in 2023.

In a statement, the show's executive producers, Michele Fazekas and Eric Kripke, provided a brief insight into the world of Gen V: Season 2. They had said:

“We couldn't be happier to make a second season of Gen V. The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you've come to expect from the show.”

Who will be in the cast for Gen V: Season 2?

All the characters who survived at the end of Gen V: Season 1 are most likely to return for the show's second installment. Among the actors whose characters lived by the end of the first season were:

Jaz Sinclair, who played Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson

Derek Luh and London Thor, who played Jordan Li's male form and female form, respectively

Lizze Broadway, who played Emma Meyer

Maddie Phillips, who played Cate Dunlap

Asa Germann, who played Samuel Riordan

There are also rumors about new actors joining the cast of the upcoming show; however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Until filming for the show starts or official information regarding the show's cast is revealed, nothing can be verified.

All episodes of Gen V: Season 1 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.