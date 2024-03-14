How many The Boys characters were there in Gen V? Details explored

Gen V, the popular spinoff to the hit Prime Video series The Boys, captivated viewers around the globe with its high-octane action and twisted plotline. The Gen V followed a plot that coincides with The Boys' upcoming fourth season.

The spinoff series follows new-age supes in the fictional Godolkin University (God-U). The series follows Marie Moreau (Jazz Sinclair) as she enrolls in the prestigious university, only to discover that the world of superheroes, controlled by Vaught, is full of deception and unpleasantry.

While the plot of Gen V followed its narrative and was disconnected from the plot of The Boys, there were eleven prominent characters from the original series who appeared on Gen V. These characters made a cameo to amp up the excitement surrounding the series.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Gen V and The Boys. Discretion is advised.

11 The Boys characters who made an appearance on Gen V

1) A-Train

The superhero blessed with superhuman speed, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), made a cameo in Gen V in a flashback dating to almost eight years before the events shown in the spinoff series.

He makes a cameo in a broadcast, where his inauguration into the iconic Vought team, The Seven, is shown. He, however, does not interact with any of the characters in the first season of the spinoff series.

2) Ashley Barett

Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) was a vital character in The Boys, as she took on the role of the Senior Vice President of Hero Management at Vought after the death of Madelyn Stillwell.

She appears in the spinoff series after the death of Golden Boy. She attempts to cover all allegations about The Woods and comes in to handle PR surrounding the University.

3) Madelyn Stillwell

Madelyn Stillwell (Elizabeth Shue) was a central character in Season of The Boys. Homelander killed the former Senior Vice President of Hero Management at Vought in the first season.

Her cameo in the spinoff series accompanies A-Train when he gets inaugurated into The Seven. Like A-Train's, her appearance remains confined to a television broadcast.

4) Adam Bourke

Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) was a film director for various films produced by Vought, including the famous Dawn of The Seven. In the spinoff series, he makes a cameo as a visiting professor for the Department of Performing Arts at Godolkin University.

He almost gets killed in the series by Sam before blackmailing Ashley and escaping into the barricaded safe room.

5) The Deep

The Deep (Chace Crawford) was one of the significant characters in The Boys and had his fair share of ups and downs as a member of The Seven.

When Coach Brink passes away in season 1 of Gen V, The Deep makes a cameo through a recorded message in honor of the deceased professor. It is shown that The Deep was a student at the University, and the professor's killing saddens him.

6) Cameron Coleman

Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) is the spokesperson for Vought News Network. He appears in the spinoff series, using his usual brand of propaganda for Vought (as seen on The Boys).

He interviews the superhero Polarity ahead of Victoria Neuman's Town Hall and even fills in as the event host when Polarity suffers from a seizure.

7) Victoria Neuman

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) was one of the most polarising characters in The Boys. The Vice Presidential candidate hides her superhero powers and uses them when needed.

She makes a cameo in Gen V as she attends a Town Hall at Godolkin University to clear her name as a superhero hater. Marie Moreau approaches her to inform her of The Woods. During their interaction, Neuman revealed her powers of blood manipulation, similar to Marie's. Neuman plays a vital part in her cameo role as she kills Dr. Cardosa and obtains the vials of the superhero-killing virus.

8) Grace Mallory

A still from Gen V (image via Prime Video)

Founder of The Boys, the former CIA Deputy Director, made a brief appearance in the spinoff series in an interaction with Dean Shetty (Shelly Conn). Shetty tried to convince Mallory to use the superhero-killing virus. Although Mallory refused, she called a mysterious person to ensure they received the recording. It remains to be seen how this plot plays out in the upcoming seasons of either series.

9) Soldier Boy

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) makes a wild appearance in Gen V. He is a figment of Cate's (Maddie Phillips) imagination. When Marie and her friends get trapped inside Cate's mind, they encounter a version of Soldier Boy, who used to be Cate's childhood crush.

10) Homelander

Perhaps the most exciting character appearance from The Boys was that of Homelander (Antony Starr). He makes a surprise appearance in the concluding episode of the first season of Gen V.

Marie and Jordan give it their all to stop the escaped superheroes from The Woods from massacring the University. When Homelander arrives, Marie and Jordan seem happy. However, he blasts Marie for murdering her kind. He imprisons Marie and her friends while promoting Cate and Sam as the real superheroes of God-U.

11) Butcher

Although Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) does not make a lasting appearance in the spinoff series, he appears in the post-credit scene for the final episode. Butcher appears in the abandoned Woods facility underneath Godolkin University, and it can be estimated that he is looking for the supe killing vials.

Stay tuned for the upcoming season of The Boys, scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024.