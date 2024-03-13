What superpower does Kimiko have in The Boys? Details explored

After a highly charged third season, The Boys is gearing up for a fourth run. Most of the characters will be returning for the fourth season, including the fan-favorite character, Kimiko.

With a complicated history, Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko was first introduced in The Boys season 1 as possessing unspeakable strength. While she is not a superhero in the traditional sense of the term, her superpower is her inhuman strength, toughness, agility, and speed. She also possesses healing powers, meaning that she can easily regenerate from fatal injuries.

About Kimiko: Where did her story begin in The Boys?

Expand Tweet

Kimiko is from Japan, where she used to live happily with her family in a quiet village by the sea. When the Shining Light Liberation Army attacked their village, Kimiko and her brother Kenji were recruited as child soldiers. The trauma she suffered from the incident left her mute.

Kimiko and her brother were then separated when she was eventually trafficked to a nail salon owner in the United States. She fell into the possession of the Triad, which was involved in Homelander's conspiracy to create a league of supervillains. She became a subject of Homelander's experiment with Compound V, which he was using to create charged-up terrorist-like supervillains.

Drugged with Compound V while being held captive by the Triad, Kimiko eventually developed the abilities of a supe, and she was kept caged. She was eventually found by Frenchie, MM, and Hughie.

Kimiko is the character known as The Female in the comic book and is the fifth member of the group.

More about Kimiko's superpowers

Expand Tweet

Drugged with Compound V, Kimiko developed incredible strength and speed. Unlike the other members, who had to take a dose of the drug to gain their powers, her abilities were permanent.

Kimiko's super-strength was proven in many instances in the show, like when she broke A-Train's leg, fought Black Noir, and crushed Mesmer's hand with considerable ease. She was also seen recovering from serious injuries like having her head rammed into a wall at super-speed or being brutally stabbed by Black Noir. She also showed her speed when fighting Black Noir by charging at him with great speed.

Losing her parents to a brutal murder and having faced incredible abuse in her childhood at the hands of the Shining Light Liberation Army, Kimiko's backstory is extremely tragic. Joining The Boys gave her the much-needed shelter and solace she yearned for.

Is The Boys season 4 coming soon?

Amazon has officially confirmed season 4 of The Boys. The highly anticipated fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video show will take off from where the jaw-dropping finale of season 3 left us, with Homelander's sinister nature revealed. The end of season 3 saw Homelander manage to amass a following, which sets the stage for some dramatic developments in season 4. The upcoming season will air on Prime Video on June 13, 2024.

Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming season of The Boys.