Will Kimiko from The Boys survive? Future possibilities for characters explored

Kimiko, aka The Female, is one of the most powerful tritagonists alongside Mother's Milk and Frenchie. She is also a prominent member of the vigilante group, The Boys. As a child, she witnessed her parents' murder at the hands of a terrorist organization, and she, along with her brother, was kidnapped by the same group.

She was later sent to America, where she underwent Compound V testing, which led to her becoming a Supe. While investigating a case related to Vought, the boys somehow managed to free Kimiko, and since then, she has become everyone's friend except Butcher. In The Boys season 3, episode 4, Kimiko was badly injured while protecting Frenchie from Soldier Boy's attack. Now, fans wonder if Kimiko will survive or what the future holds for her?

Suvi ☃️ is Staring at Tatooine's Suns @SuvinayG

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

I honestly cannot give enough praise Karen Fukahara as Kimiko. She's ruthless when she needs to be, soft when she needs to be and does it all while portraying a non- verbal character. One of best cbm performances in recent years. SPOILERS FOR #TheBoys season 3I honestly cannot give enough praise Karen Fukahara as Kimiko. She's ruthless when she needs to be, soft when she needs to be and does it all while portraying a non- verbal character. One of best cbm performances in recent years. SPOILERS FOR #TheBoys season 3..........I honestly cannot give enough praise Karen Fukahara as Kimiko. She's ruthless when she needs to be, soft when she needs to be and does it all while portraying a non- verbal character. One of best cbm performances in recent years. https://t.co/aDhSGLDhDk

Will Kimiko die in The Boys?

The show's season 3 episode 4 took us to Russia, where we saw the boys trying to find the weapon that killed Soldier Boy decades ago. In previous scenes, we also witnessed Butcher cutting a deal with Nina for her help in finding the weapon. Later, he also used Kimiko to kill someone for Nina. Kimiko does so without fail, but she convinces her friend, Frenchie, to leave the gang and not work for Butcher after the completion of this mission.

Kimiko gets injured by saving Frenchie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

During all this, Kimiko, Frenchie, and Mother's Milk also found out that Butcher and Hughie had been taking Compound V. Later, when the gang reached the lab in search of the weapon, they unfortunately came across Soldier Boy himself, who was thought to be dead. After coming out of the box, Soldier Boy released a blast from his chest, targeting Frenchie. However, to save him, Kimiko stepped forward and was knocked off. Well, this time, her self-healing abilities couldn't save her. She could not heal herself as she used to whenever she suffered severe injuries.

The latest episode of The Boys finally marked Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) surprising entry and has put us in a dilemma as to whether this is the end of Kimiko. However, let's also see what happens to Kimiko in the comics so we can have an idea of her future in the show.

j🥀 @acklesism this scene was so intense, you can feel the horror, sadness and hatred on mm's face when soldier boy stepped out, and his gaze was heartbreaking. laz alonso is just so brilliant. #theboys this scene was so intense, you can feel the horror, sadness and hatred on mm's face when soldier boy stepped out, and his gaze was heartbreaking. laz alonso is just so brilliant. #theboys https://t.co/kowFLQpHgK

How did Kimiko die in the comic book?

In the comic book, Butcher was on a killing spree after he killed Homelander, so he bombed several parts of the country to kill every supe who had been taking Compound V. During this, he also killed his own team members, Hughie and Mother's Milk, as they were not supporting him in this plan. While trying to discover a bomb planted by Butcher, Kimiko and Frenchie died in the explosion.

Kimiko was killed in an explosion in the comics (Image via The Boys)

Well, if the show follows the source material, we will surely see Kimiko in the next episodes. We might also see the gang saving her somehow by doing whatever they can or by giving her some Compound V. To find out more, let's wait for episode 5, which will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 17.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far