The Boys: 5 characters who deserved better

The Boys, created by Eric Kripke, has garnered acclaim for its portrayal of a world where superheroes deviate from the heroic archetype. This captivating series takes us on an ambiguous and exhilarating adventure, offering a fresh and unconventional perspective on the subject of superpowers.

The Boys introduces us to a captivating ensemble of intricate characters who are resolute in their mission to expose the corruption lurking within the superhero community. Each character contributes a distinct and compelling element to the narrative. However, regrettably, there are characters within this series who have been deprived of the attention they truly deserved.

There are, in fact, five characters from The Boys who had potential for further development, which becomes evident upon exploring their journeys, internal struggles, and the unfortunate instances where their growth and exploration were left unfulfilled.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Hidden Depths: Five characters in The Boys who deserve better

1) Hughie Campbell

Hughie Campbell, excellently portrayed by Jack Quaid, is a character within The Boys series, whose potential for development and individual brilliance feels somewhat unexplored.

From the outset, Hughie's life takes a turn for the worse as he witnesses the tragic demise of his girlfriend at the hands of a careless superhero. This traumatic incident propels him towards a path of seeking both revenge and justice, leading him to collaborate with the group known as The Boys.

Despite being enmeshed in the show's conflict, Hughie often finds himself overshadowed by his counterparts, impeding his growth and untapped potential. While he demonstrates instances of courage and resourcefulness, there remains a lingering sense that his personal journey lacks fulfillment. His character arc appears stagnant when compared to others in the series.

Hughie's backstory and motivations would have immensely enriched his character. (Image Via Amazon Studios/ Prime Video)

Moreover, delving further into Hughie's backstory and motivations would have immensely enriched his character. Although his motivations are clear—to seek both justice and revenge for his girlfriend's demise—there is more to uncover regarding his fears, aspirations, and desires. Exploring these facets would have granted Hughie a depth that would have allowed viewers to forge a stronger connection with him and grasp the intricacies of his character.

2) Kimiko Miyashiro

Kimiko Miyashiro, also known as The Female, played by Karen Fukuhara, is a character in The Boys who truly deserved greater development and an opportunity to shine on her own terms.

As a superhuman with strength and the ability to regenerate, Kimiko had the potential to be a fascinating and multi-dimensional character. Unfortunately, throughout the series, she often took a backseat with dialogue and an unexplored backstory. The lack of dialogue and screen time for Kimiko made it difficult for viewers to fully grasp her motivations and inner struggles.

Kimiko's backstory, her experience as a victim of human trafficking offered a rich foundation that could have been further explored. (Image Via Amazon Studios/ Prime Video)

Despite her physical abilities, she needed a platform to express herself and demonstrate her character's growth. If the creators of The Boys had given her a voice and more opportunities for self-reflection, Kimiko could have emerged as a captivating heroine.

Furthermore, Kimiko's backstory, her experience as a victim of human trafficking, offered a rich foundation that could have been further explored. Delving into her past and the profound impact it had on her emotions and psyche would have added layers of depth and complexity to her character.

By delving into her history and addressing the trauma she endured, The Boys could have depicted a more meaningful journey of healing and redemption for Kimiko.

3) Lamplighter

Lamplighter was quite a nuanced character, of both acts of good and deeds of evil. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Lamplighter was quite a nuanced character, who encompasses both acts of good and deeds of evil. As one of the founding members of the Seven, he stood out as one of the superhumans in existence. However, beneath his powerful exterior lay turmoil and haunting memories of his past actions, and season 1 marked his demise. His story was far from reaching its conclusion.

It’s disheartening to think that Lamplighter didn't receive the development he truly deserved or the chance to assert himself on his terms. He possessed a complexity and potential that could have made him a valuable addition to The Boy's rank. Yet, sadly, his demise occurred prematurely leaving his narrative unexplored.

It's also worth noting that Lamplighter possessed a set of powers that were ripe for further exploration. His mastery over fire allowed him to unleash bursts of flames and wield them as a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, his ability to take flight and display strength made him a formidable contender in the show's landscape.

4) A Train

A Train plays a role in the show The Boys, as one of The Seven, a group of superheroes. (Image Via Amazon Studios/ Prime Video)

A Train plays a role in the show The Boys, as one of The Seven, a group of superheroes. However, his character development mainly revolves around his addiction to Compound V and his strained relationships with superheroes. There is potential to explore A Train's depth and complexity, which may allow the audience to connect with him on a deeper level.

In addition, A Train's own desires often take a backseat in the narrative of The Boys. He is frequently portrayed as a supporting character or an antagonist serving the storyline than having control over his destiny. A balanced approach could have provided A Train with his subplots and story arcs, resulting in a more fully developed character.

Lastly, Jessie T. Usher’s brilliant performance as A Train showcases his talent and charisma. It would have been great to see him develop and have the opportunity to shine on his terms. This would have allowed Usher to bring authenticity and relatability to A Train's character, thus bringing his story to life in a way.

5) Black Noir

Black Noir, brilliantly portrayed by Nathan Mitchell is a character, in The Boys. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Black Noir, brilliantly portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, is a character in The Boys who truly deserved development and a chance to shine on his own terms.

As a member of The Seven, his mysterious presence and exceptional combat skills captivated viewers. However, throughout the series, Black Noir's character remained largely veiled in secrecy, leaving fans eager for an understanding of his background and motivations.

One of the reasons why Black Noir warranted development was his potential in the enthralling character arc. He exuded an allure that hinted at an untold story. Unfortunately, he was mostly confined to being an enforcer, limiting his portrayal to merely showcasing his impressive fighting prowess.

Black Noir is a stunning character in The Boys. (Image Via Amazon Studios/ Prime Video)

Furthermore, Black Noir's silence and lack of agency limited the impact he could have had on the narrative. While his stoic nature added to his persona, it ultimately hindered his character's growth, which prevented him from taking center stage.

If the showrunners had provided him with opportunities to speak and express himself, a whole new realm of storytelling possibilities could have been explored. This would have allowed for a perspective to emerge, unveiling layers of his personality that could have surprised both audiences and characters alike.

Final thoughts

The Boys is a captivating series that captivates viewers with its characters and thought-provoking moral dilemmas. It brings a fresh perspective to the superhero genre but leaves room for improvement, in the treatment and development of certain characters.

Hopefully, the upcoming seasons of The Boys will seize these chances that were missed before and give these characters possibly the attention they deserve.