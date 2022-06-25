The Boys S3 Episode 6 'Herogasm' breakdown and ending explained: Hughie, Butcher and Soldier Boy vs Homelander

The new Herogasm episode in the third season of The Boys drew much praise from fans owing to the epic fight scene between Soldier Boy and Homelander. In the episode, viewers finally witnessed Soldier Boy teaming up with The Boys.

Despite the absence of Mother's Milk, Kimiko, and Frenchie in the gang, the team-up between Hughie, Butcher, and Soldier Boy was enough to send fans into a tizzy. After having Compound V, Hughie and Butcher joined forces with Soldier Boy, with the aim of defeating Homelander.

However, Homelander somehow managed to escape right before their combined attack.

The episode also gave us some clues as to what might happen next, and rest assured, it is not going to be pretty. Here, we delve deeper into the episode and decode some of the hints it dropped.

Easter eggs that you might have missed in The Boys Season 3, Episode 6

1) Victor Stan might be playing three-dimensional chess to take out the bad product (ending explained)

Stan made Starlight the co-captain of The Seven while he was still running Vought Industries. He realized the potential of Starlight's influence on people before anyone else did, and used this potential for the good of the company. However, there is reason to believe that he is now using it for his own benefit.

Starlight's idea to use her Instagram following to bring forward the truth to the people was sowed by Victoria Neuman, Stan's adopted daughter. It is possible that Stan is trying to bring out the truth about Homelander via Starlight, and Neuman hasn't betrayed her papa after all.

When Homelander asked Neuman to betray Stan, the safest thing for her to do was just roll with it, both for the sake of Stan and herself. However, a mastermind like Stan always has something figured out to get what he wants, and may be seen bouncing back by the end of this season.

2) Starlight may blind Victoria Neuman

Victoria Neuman poses a bit of a threat to The Boys. The woman pops the heads of human beings like cheap bottles of wine, and is way more dangerous than most people would think. Victoria was adopted by Stan Edgar from the Red River Institute - an orphanage for super-abled children.

During a chat about Starlight's social media reach, Neuman gives her the idea to use her influence for a good cause. By the end of the conversation, however, she can be seen threatening Starlight.

It has been evident on the show that Neuman can only pop the heads of people when she can see them, meaning that she is not a threat if the ability to see is taken away from her. And given that Starlight has blinded A-Train in the comics before, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that she can eliminate Neuman in case she poses a problem.

3) Are Kimiko's powers comings back?

We saw Kimiko taking the full blow of Soldier Boy's debuffing attack when she was trying to save Frenchie's life. While she did become happier that Compound V, (which she thought was corrupting her) had been eliminated from her system, we think it is only a matter of time before her powers bounce back.

In the episode, even though Kimiko was injured and had stitches in her stomach, she was able to fight Little Nina's men and survive their attacks. This could mean that Soldier Boy's attack can only temporarily stop the effects of Compound V, and Kimiko may gain her full powers again as the finale comes closer.

4) We may get to know Homelander's side of the story

This season of The Boys seems to be especially focused on showing the real face of Homelander to the people. Fans of the show also got a glimpse into a different side of him when he showed signs of probable mental issues and had a conversation with his mirror self.

With Starlight adamant about revealing the reality of Homelander and Vought Industries, a lot of truth bombs might be coming our way. We may finally get to know Homelander's side of the story, and while it may not be pretty, we can vouch for the fact that it will be pretty damn interesting.

The third season of The Boys will have a total of eight episodes, and with the elements introduced so far, we feel like the finale is going to be their biggest hit yet.

With only two episodes left to go, there is a lot of action coming our way, but that apart, we can't help but hope that this season of The Boys lets us see another solid fight between Homelander and Sodier Boy.

