Gen V Episodes 1, 2, and 3 Review: Does the premiere of the new season meet the audience's expectations?

Gen V, the spinoff to the hit Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, premiered on September 29, 2023. Created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, and Craig Rosenberg, the series centers on the first generation of superheroes who learn that their parents gave them compound V injections to give them superpowers.

Gen V features young adult superheroes attending Godolkin University School of Crimefighting in the world of The Boys. The Boys was renowned for its intense and jaw-droppingly violent content.

In what seems to be a suitable successor to the Amazon Prime Video show, the spinoff also follows suit. It is not surprising that this show is already showing enormous promise given the incredible variety of characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Gen V take viewers on a journey to the world of new age Supes

Gen V adheres to the traditional college years spin-off template. The show's arc development coincides with The Boys' upcoming fourth season. The show, which is effectively a third-level college for supes run by Vought International, follows a cast that is largely new and attending the elite Godolkin University.

The first three episodes have already lived up to the expectations of viewers. The first episode starts with a usual note of violence as was seen in The Boys, introducing the characters and the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting.

The next two episodes present the world of corporate strategy and image building, much familiar in its preceding series. Even if Gen V isn't as cruel, violent, or outright insane as The Boys, it does delve into some deeper concerns than egotistical males bent on avenging themselves.

Episode 1 - God U

The first episode brings the backstory of Marie Morieau (Jazz Sinclair). She mistakenly kills her parents in the first scene with blood magic, yet she still wants to "do good" with her life.

Marie, then, grows up in an orphanage for supes and has aspirations to become the first black woman in The Seven. She gets accepted into the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting and it is at this point that the series' main protagonists are first introduced.

One of the most noteworthy characters introduced in episode one is Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), who is ranked as the top student and is virtually certain to join The Seven in the future.

Cate Dunlap, played by Maddie Phillips, is Golden Boy's girlfriend. Her character is a cross between teenage Allison Hargreeves from Umbrella Academy and Rogue from X-Men. A gender-fluid superhero named Jordan Li is also introduced in Gen V, and they are alternately represented by London Thor and Derek Li.

Chance Perdomo portrays Andre Anderson, Golden Boy's best friend, while one of the most relatable characters in the series Marie’s roommate Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) is also introduced. The first episode ends tragically and unexpectedly, and it also sets up a mystery involving a suspicious top-secret facility.

Episode 2 - First Day

A still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The second episode of Gen V is all about business strategy, image-building, and spreading misinformation to the general public. After a graphic student's suicide on campus, the institution goes into overdrive to repair its reputation and creates a whole story around it.

Andre and Cate work together to unravel the mystery of the hidden facility, and Marie is handed the opportunity of a lifetime for a whole makeover. While Emma battles with body image problems, Jordan Li worries about their drop in rank and the potential that they would not suit the Vought International brand as an Asian gender-fluid person.

Episode 3 - #ThinkBrink

Expand Tweet

In episode 3, Andre's study of the covert facility is explored in further detail, but his actions also endanger the life of a significant figure. The episode also explored Marie's growing friendships after she endures a difficult start to life at Godolkin.

The episode also explores more of Emma and her relationship with her controlling mother who is definitely one of the reasons for Emma's eating disorder. The episode, which approaches the story from two angles, gives the series a clear direction. It uncovers the vast conspiracy taking place in God U and reveals the evil people who are to blame for the afflicted youngsters there.

Gen V fans are anxiously anticipating the path the show will go in the following episodes as the episode ends with a shockingly gruesome sequence and an unpleasant plot twist that puts a major character in danger.

The first three episodes of Gen V provide a solid introduction to the series. However, the world's mystery is intriguing, especially as the fans wait to see how it connects to more extensive world-building.

The first three episodes of the series are already streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Catch the fourth episode as it is set to premiere on October 6, 2023.