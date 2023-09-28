Gen V episode 1: Exact release time and what to expect

Gen V episode 1 is slated for debut on September 29, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video in the US and September 30 in the UK. The series is a spinoff of the popular superhero satire The Boys, also on Amazon Prime.

While the original series made quite an impact with its power-crazy supes, the spinoff promises to look into the initiation of the next generation of superheroes embarking on their journey.

Gen V episode 1 is set to follow a group of youngsters while they train to handle their superpowers in a prestigious supes-only school. Based on the fourth book of the genre by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series is written and developed by Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke with assistance from Erica Rosbe, Craig Rosenberg, and others.

While the show is meant to have a weekly release, the channel has decided to debut with the first three episodes. The time for release will be according to the watch-zone of the viewers. Accordingly, the date for the release of each weekly episode will differ.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the show and visuals that might be unsettling to viewers.

Date and time for the premiere of Gen V episode 1

Gen V episode 1 of the first season will hit screens in the US on Friday, September 29, 2023, while on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the date for release changes to Saturday, September 30.

Since Amazon will release the show simultaneously in all nations where the channel operates, the watch time will differ accordingly.

The scheduled time for Gen V episode 1 as per different zones is:

Pacific Time: 5 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Mexico Time: 6 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Central Time: 7 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Canada Time: 7 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Eastern Time: 8 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023

British Summer Time: 1 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 2 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 5.30 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023

South Korea Time: 9 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Japan Standard Time: 9 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 10 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023

What will Gen V episode 1 be about?

With Godolkin University as the backdrop for the plot, the story will track the coming of age of a bunch of would-be superheroes as they compete with each other for the top rank in the educational institute. Since the institute is owned by Vought International, the questionable moral standards visible in The Boys can be expected here.

With rampant bureaucratic backstabbing, it is natural for indestructible teens to get rowdy. In Gen V episode 1, titled God U, the main lead Marie Moreau, played by Jaz Sinclair, discovers a conspiracy involving “The Woods”, by mistake. She and her team of fellow students embark on the journey to unravel the mystery while holding the elders accountable.

Gen V episode 1 will be accompanied by episode 2 titled, First Day, and episode 3 titled, #Think Brink. The first three episodes of the series will make the students realize that ambition and power come with sacrifice.

Moreover, they will find out that the boundary between right and wrong is not as clear as they thought. The subsequent episodes will be released one episode per week.

Catch Gen V episode 1, the debut for season 1 of the spinoff of The Boys on Amazon Prime on September 29/ September 30, 2023, at the stipulated time as per airing time zones.