Get ready for the release of Gen V Episode 4 after the first three episodes of the series have hit the ground running on their debut.

The spinoff to the popular Amazon Prime series The Boys premiered on September 29, 2023. The Boys, a fan favorite, became the third-most-watched streaming series in the US when its third season launched because of its humorous take on the superhero genre.

Amazon said in 2020 that it was speeding up the construction of a spinoff series to capitalize on the success of the original and came up with the spinoff, which goes deeper into the Supe lore introduced in The Boys.

The official synopsis of the first season, as per Amazon, reads:

"Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

The first three episodes of the series premiered together and Gen V Episode 4 is set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with its premiere date set for October 6, 2023.

Gen V welcomes you to the world of the Godolkin University of crime fighting - What will Gen V Episode 4 hold in store?

Gen V Episode 4 Release Date and Time for different regions

A still from the series (image via Amazon Prime Video)

To watch Gen V Episode 4, viewers will need an Amazon Prime subscription to stream the series when it premieres. The episode is expected to premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is a list of the various release timings for the series:

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm PT on September 29, 2023

Mexico: 6 pm CDT on September 29, 2023

Canada: 7 pm on September 29, 2023

United Kingdom: 1 am BST on September 30, 2023

South Korea: 9 am KST on September 30, 2023

Australia: 10 am AEST on September 30, 2023

Japan: 9 am JST on September 30, 2023

India: 5.30 am IST on September 30, 2023.

Gen V Episode 1, 2, and 3 Recap

Gen V's first episode begins with a well-known character, establishing its connections to The Boys. Who else would be a better person to associate with than A-Train?

The episode makes use of elements that are familiar to viewers of The Boys and maintains several structural elements, such as questionable people, a focus on social interactions, and callous corporate standards, among others.

In the first episode of the series 'God U,' which is short for Godolkin University, several main characters are introduced. The most notable of these is Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), who flares up like the sun while battling.

The show's lead, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), is expertly introduced in the first episode too. It nearly feels like someone from the actual world is being thrown into the realism of the show. She does a respectable job of engaging the audience.

The first episode ends tragically and unexpectedly, and it also sets up a mystery involving a suspicious top-secret facility.

The second episode of Gen V, titled 'First Day', is all about business planning, image-building, and spreading a lot of lies to the public. After a graphic student suicide occurs on campus, the institution goes into overdrive to repair its reputation and creates a whole story around it.

The third episode titled '#ThinkBrink' pushes the students into the politics of the adult world as seen in The Boys and even contains many references to the earlier series. The third episode ended rapidly and left viewers longing for what would happen in Gen V Episode 4.

The first three episodes of Gen V are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Catch the premiere of Gen V Episode 4 when it releases on October 6, 2023.