Gen V season 1 ending explained: Where did Marie and her friends go?

Gen V season 1 ended on a chaotic note that completely changed The Boys universe. The final episode delivered the thrills and packed in surprising twists, cameos, and setups that will definitely be huge going forward. And not just that, it looks like things will get crazier from here.

The finale of Gen V season 1 saw Marie and the group end up in a place that doesn't signify good news for them. It looks like the ending sets up not only Gen V season 2 but also the upcoming season four of The Boys.

Gen V season 1 finale sees Marie and friends end up in a secret facility

Gen V season 1 finale picks up right after Cate murders Shetty and rallies to the Woods alongside Sam to free all the captured supes. When they succeed, all the freed supes decide to cause havoc in the university. Meanwhile, just as Marie is about to get accepted into the Seven and get a chance to meet her sister, Ashley asks her to stop them.

The supes go on a rampage as they begin killing every non-supe. Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre fight Sam and Cate while stopping the supes. The fight is interrupted by Homelander, who Ashley calls in to stop the chaos.

However, instead of helping Marie and her friends, Homelander ends up siding with Cate and Sam as he believes what they are doing is right. This prompts him to attack Marie, and the screen cuts to black. We then see on TV that Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma are portrayed as the bad guys, and Sam and Cate are being heralded as heroes.

Marie then wakes up in a secret facility surrounded by Emma, Andre, and Jordan and quickly realizes she has been trapped. Not knowing where she is now certainly set up season 2 of Gen V in a huge way. The show doesn't reveal where they are, but it's not hard to figure out that it's probably another secret Vought Facility like the Woods. Whatever it may be, it looks like our heroes might have a tough time getting out of this pickle.

The season finale finally ends with another cameo from Billy Butcher, who walks into the Woods. While it's unclear what he is doing there, it certainly looks like Butcher is there to find the supe virus that Shetty had been developing. So, this also gives us a clue about what we can expect from the upcoming season of The Boys.

Butcher has been trying to find a way to get rid of the supes, and the supe virus might just be the answer to all his solutions. The question of Sam and Cate's appearance in season 4 of The Boys and how Homelander is on their side remains.

While we wait for Gen V season 2, we can check out The Boys season 4 when it releases on Amazon Prime Video in 2024.