The Boys season 4 Release date confirmed with a new teaser

The highly-anticipated The Boys season 4 release date has been officially confirmed, relieving viewers who have endured a nearly two-year hiatus since season 3 concluded in the summer of 2022. Prime Video, the platform home to The Boys, unveiled the release date via a captivating poster featuring Homelander and Victoria Neuman.

Last year's teaser trailer highlighted intriguing plot developments, including Neuman's proximity to the Oval Office and Butcher's challenging circumstances. The Boys season 4 is set to premiere on June 13, 2024.

The Boys season 4 release date unveiled

The poster reveals the return date for The Boys season 4, marking June 13, 2024, as the day when fans can once again immerse themselves in the world of these unconventional superheroes on Prime Video.

The image shows Homelander, played by Antony Starr, with his arm around Victoria Neuman (Claudia Domit). The first three episodes will be released on that date, with new episodes released weekly until the season finale on July 18, 2024.

The Boys season 3 recap

Set a year after the preceding season, the storyline of the third installment of The Boys revolves around The Boys working under Victoria Neuman's Bureau of Superhero Affairs to apprehend troublesome Supes while facing renewed conflicts with The Seven.

Butcher's quest to uncover the truth behind Soldier Boy's supposed demise intensifies, fueling his desire to eliminate Homelander. Meanwhile, Homelander's grip on sanity weakens as Vought seeks to control him, prompting Starlight and Queen Maeve to align with The Boys.

The third season was announced in 2020 and premiered on Amazon Prime Video from June 3 to July 8, 2022. It garnered critical acclaim for its writing, humor, action, character arcs, and standout performances from Urban, Starr, and Jensen Ackles. Renewed for a fourth season in June 2022, the series is set to continue to captivate audiences with its subversive take on the superhero genre.

The Boys: About the series

Originating from the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the television adaptation, developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video, has garnered widespread acclaim.

It centers on a group of vigilantes combating superpowered individuals who misuse their abilities. The show boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and more.

Originally conceived as a feature film in 2008 with Adam McKay attached, the project faced delays due to disagreements between the crew and studios. The series premiered its first season in July 2019 and a second season in September 2020.

The franchise also includes spin-offs like Seven on 7, Diabolical, and Gen V. Praised for its writing, humor, effects, and performances, particularly Urban's and Starr's portrayals, The Boys has earned eight Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2021.

The Boys season 4 will premiere on June 13, 2024.

