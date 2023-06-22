Daniel Cormier has Homelander's support in his online war against American Airlines. Cormier's recent flight with the airline was a bummer and he took to social media to register a protest.

Turns out that the former two-division UFC champ had to fly out to Jacksonville for fighter meetings. However, he had to face a shocking inconvenience as the airline gave his seat away to another passenger. Daniel Cormier found no support from the airline in sorting out the issue. So naturally, he took to his Twitter handle to channel the frustration and let everyone know what had happened.

"I am literally in the worst experience. It's unreal how horrific @AmericanAir staff at SFO is behaving right now. I show up to my flight to find out my seat has been given away. If this isn't enough this man Jose Chavez won't even speak to me. This dude walks away from me as I speak and he slams the door in my face. This is the same airline that gave @paigevanzant issues. This is insane! So unprofessional! Wouldn't even speak a word to me and then slams the f***ing door in my face!"

UFC commentator and Daniel Cormier's colleague Laura Sanko had to face a similar problem with American Airlines and tweeted her experience in response to Cormier's tweet.

“Same airline that canceled my itinerary at 2 am while I was sleeping and very kindly automatically rebooked me for a flight that left 45 min EARLIER. How am I supposed to know to wake up to catch an earlier flight? Missed the baggage cutoff. So I had to have my things overnighted (not cheap).

"And no I didn’t get any text …I was ASLEEP. Plus the UFC puts their number as the contact. Zero “Oh gosh we're sorry” and the entire time it was like they couldn’t comprehend that it wasn’t my screwup. I try to fly Delta when I can but sometimes no choice. C’mon @AmericanAir.”

Although Homelander is one of the darkest characters ever created, Antony Starr, the actor playing it on screen has quite the opposite personality in real life. When Daniel Cormier posted the screenshot of this tweet on his Instagram account, support started pouring in for the former champ. Among those who extended their support was Antony Starr.

"Sadly typical..." - Antony Starr wrote in the comments section.

Among those extending support to DC were other celebrities like former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, UFC Light Heavyweight Johny Walker, and veteran Mike Swick.

However, the one who really drew her sword out and launched a scathing attack on American Airlines after DC's tweet is former UFC women's bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena. Her Instagram story elaborated on the horror she went through due to poor customer service.

@Dc_mma Hey champ! Couldn't agree more! @americanair screwed me so bad. Gave my seat away after they told me to go to lounge and wait. I waited 4 hrs and when I went to board, they said they gave my seat away and put me on standby," She wrote.

The Venezuelan Vixen added:

"Hey @dc_mma @americanair they put me on a standby and kept pushing the flight till 11pm until they finally cancelled the flight. The gate agent was a witch and so were all the workers in the lounge. One guy switched me to @united that was a 7am connection flight which was delayed until 12! Had to get a hotel."

She further revealed:

"Monday I was in the airport from 12:30pm till 12am. It was the worst day ever. They all suck and their customer service is the worst."

American Airlines has been the subject of criticism in recent months owing to many lapses in customer service. Before Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko, former UFC strawweight fighter Paige VanZant also revealed the nightmare she and her fellow passengers had to face back in April 2023 due to the last-minute gate change that went unannounced.

