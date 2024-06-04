Clipped Season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

On June 4, 2024, the netizens were treated to a brand new sports drama series called Clipped which premiered exclusively on FX on Hulu. The limited series arrived with its first two episodes titled White Party and A Blessing and a Curse directed by Kevin Bray. Soon after its release, the show gained momentum among the crowds who are now eager to find out what awaits them.

The good news is that fans of the show will not have to wait too long for new episodes of the show to arrive. This is because the next episode of the beloved series premieres exactly a week from now, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The episode is titled Let the Games Began. It will be directed by Francesca Gregorini.

What is the release schedule for Clipped season 1?

The first episode of season 1 of Clipped was released on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. EST on Fx on Hulu. Since the show is a miniseries, it will only have six episodes. New episodes of the season will be dropped every Tuesday at the same time until July 2, 2024. Given below is the full episode-wise schedule for the show's release.

Episode Title Date of Release Time White Party June 4, 2024 12: 00 AM EST A Blessing and a Curse June 4, 2024 12: 00 AM EST Let the Games Began June 11, 2024 12: 00 AM EST Winning Ugly

June 18, 2024 12: 00 AM EST To be Announced June 25, 2024 12: 00 AM EST To be Announced July 2, 2024 12: 00 AM EST

Who is in the cast of Clipped Season 1?

The cast of Clipped season 1 is headlined by Laurence Fishburne of Apocalypse Now fame and Ed O'Neill of Modern Family fame. The two actors play the roles of Doc Rivers and Donald Sterling respectively. Others who are a part of the cast of the sports drama include:

Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O'Donnell

Cleopatra Coleman as V. Stiviano

Clifton Davis as Elgin Baylor

Harriet Sansom Harris as Justine

J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul

Jacki Weaver as Shelly Sterling

Kelly AuCoin as Andy Roeser

Rich Sommer as Seth Burton

What is the show about?

Fx and Hulu's Clipped chronicles the fall of Donald Sterling, Los Angeles Clippers owner as he starts treading waters he should not. Sterling is outed as a racist which leads to the social degradation of his team as well. Under coach Doc Rivers's tutelage, the new head coach, the Clippers will either make or break it in the game. A look at the show's official logline will give the readers more clarity over the plot of the series. It reads:

"FX’s Clipped goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. The limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league."

About crew

Season 1 of the series is directed by Kevin Bray and Francesca Gregorini. The screenplay for the series has been written by Gina Welch, Rembert Browne, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Tracey Scott Wilson, and Ramona Shelburne. Those credited for producing the show include:

Michelle Lankwarden

Anne Madariaga

Kevin Bray.

Rembert Browne

Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm

Zanne Devine

Justin Epifanio

Lisa M. Haskins

Nina Jacobson

Monica Levinson

Ramona Shelburne

Gwyn Shovelski

Brad Simpson

Nellie Stevens Reed

Gina Welch

Vinnie Wilhelm

Tracey Scott Wilson

Lauren Yee

The next episode of Clipped premieres on June 11, 2024.