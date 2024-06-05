Clipped episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Clipped episode 3 will air on Hulu on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, to continue the sports drama chronicling the scandal of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

FX and Hulu just dropped the brand-new show based on the true story of the LA Clippers basketball team with a double-header premiere release. The six-part docu-series adapted the ESPN podcast The Sterling Affairs, which explored the drama following Sterling’s racist remarks, which led to the social degradation of his basketball team.

The debut episodes, titled White Party and A Blessing and a Curse, aired back-to-back on June 4 and started at the beginning of the 2013-14 NBA season. Doc Rivers had just assumed the head coach role of the Clippers.

But aside from the happenings in the team, the early feud between Shelly “Rochelle” Sterling, Donald’s wife and former co-owner of the Clippers, and V. Stiviano, Donald’s assistant/mistress who later released his infamous tape, was also depicted in the show’s premiere episodes.

By the end of episode 2, LA Clippers hit the playoffs and won Game 2 after a subpar first game while V had sent the audio to TMZ, which was later leaked. With the scandal now out, Clipped episode 3 is anticipated to cover Donald Sterling’s reaction and how it affected the team.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Clipped episode 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When is Clipped episode 3 going to be released?

As mentioned, Clipped episode 3 is scheduled to air on Hulu on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 3 am ET, a week after its double-header premiere.

Below is the complete release schedule of the third episode of the new sports drama across different time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Eastern Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 12:30 AM

Where to watch Clipped episode 3

While the sports drama has been produced by FX, it will not be available for streaming on the FX channel. Instead, viewers can exclusively watch the latest episode of the show on the streaming service Hulu.

Watch Clipped on Hulu with a subscription:

$7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan

$17.99 a month for an ad-free plan

Other streaming options include Hulu with Live TV, which costs $76.99 monthly, and the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus for $9.99 a month.

What to expect in Clipped episode 3?

Episode 3, titled Let the Games Began, is anticipated to cover the aftermath of the leaked Donald Sterling video at a time when the LA Clippers have just found momentum after a winning game.

Aptly titled, the upcoming episode is set to feature more of the games played by both the basketball team during the season and the powerplay of the big names behind it. The official synopsis of Clipped episode 3 reads:

“The tape hits TMZ, right in time to disrupt the Clippers’ hard-won momentum and Donald’s 8th birthday. V. responds to the outrage with curious sartorial choices.”

More about the cast and crew of the show

Clipped stars Modern Family’s Ed O’Neill as the infamous LA Clippers owner, Donald Sterling, and Lawrence Fishburn as the team’s head coach Doc Rivers. The duo will be joined by Jacki Weaver, who will play Sterling’s wife and business partner, Shelly Sterling, and Cleopatra Coleman as Sterling’s assistant V. Stiviano.

The mini-series is directed by Kevin Bray and Francesca Gregorini, with Gina Welch, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Rembert Browne, Ramona Shelburne, and Tracey Scott Wilson credited for the show’s screenplay.

The first two episodes of the sports drama are now available for streaming on Hulu, and Clipped episode 3 will air on June 11.