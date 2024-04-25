The Veil on Hulu: Full cast list 

FX has finally unveiled the release details, cast list, and a brand new trailer for its upcoming spy thriller The Veil. Starring the renowned Elisabeth Moss in the lead role, the series is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu on April 30, 2024, with its first two episodes. The remaining four episodes will be released weekly thereafter.

The Veil is a story of an intricate and dangerous relationship between two women who are deep into a high-stakes game of deception. One of them has in her possession a dangerous secret that could cost thousands of lives and the other is on a mission to expose it. As the cat-and-mouse chase takes the two across Istanbul, Paris, and London, tension escalates, with the CIA and French DGSE working hard behind the scenes to put off a political crisis looming ahead.

The main cast list of The Veil explored

1. Elisabeth Moss as Imogen Salter

Elisabeth Moss plays a veteran MI6 agent with a specialty in undercover work in the Hulu spy series. She is entrusted with the task of getting close to the target to get hold of a secret that could jeopardize thousands of lives.

Moss is a British-American actor and producer who is known for her starring role as June Osborne in the Hulu dystopian drama series The Handmaid's Tale (2017–present), for which she won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series.

She began her acting career in the early 1990s and came into the limelight for playing the youngest daughter of President Josiah Bartlet, in the political drama The West Wing (1999–2006).

She also gained recognition for her role as Peggy Olson, a secretary-turned-copywriter, in AMC's Mad Men (2007–2015). Moss won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for her role as Detective Robin Griffin in the BBC miniseries Top of the Lake (2013).

2. Yumna Marwan as Adilah

Yumna Marwan is a Lebanese television and film actress who will be playing the antagonist Adilah in The Veil. She will be involved in the high-end chase that will take the main characters across the globe.

Marwan made her debut in 2013 with the feature film The Valley by writer and director Ghassan Salhab and in 2016, she was the lead actor in the Mounia Akl critically acclaimed short film Submarine. The movie won the Muhr Jury Prize at the Dubai International Film Festival.

Marwan also appeared in the 2020 Tangiers-set television series Little Birds alongside Juno Temple, where she played the role of dominatrix Cherifa Lamor. This marked her debut in English-language features. She has also starred in Translator, directed by Rana Kazkaz and Anas Khalaf, and Mounia Akl’s debut feature film Costa Brava, Lebanon. Marwan's other works include The River, Amin Dora's Hell's Gate, and Inshallah A Boy.

3. Josh Charles as Max

American actor and filmmaker Josh Charles will be playing a ruthless, controlling CIA officer, Max, who is assigned to work as Salter's American liaison in The Veil. He is best known for portraying Dan Rydell on Sports Night, and Will Gardner on The Good Wife, for which he was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Josh Charles is also famous for his early work as Knox Overstreet in Dead Poets Society and Bryan from Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead. He has also played the role of Jake in season one of HBO's In Treatment. Charles is also known for narrating the debut episode of NFL Network's A Football Life on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and for starring in the HBO limited series We Own This City.

Supporting cast members of The Veil

Along with the main cast, the following actors will also be joining the Hulu espionage series in undisclosed roles:

Dali Benssalah

Haluk Bilginer

Alec Secareanu

Thibault de Montalembert

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

James Purefoy

Joana Ribeiro

Phill Langhorne

Dan Wyllie

Aron von Andrian

Catch The Veil on Hulu this month.