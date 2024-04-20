Who did Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles play in Dead Poets Society? Iconic roles revisited as duo star in Taylor Swift's new MV

Taylor Swift left her fans in a frenzy after she released the music video for her song Fortnight from her new album The Tortured Poets Department. The track also features Post Malone and is the first one on the new album. The video for Fortnight, released on April 20, 2024, left fans thrilled when they noticed Dead Poets Society stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles. In the video, Charles and Hawke were seen playing doctors who performed shock therapy on Taylor Swift, following a “tortured” romance with Malone.

Taylor Swift joked on social media that Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles were the “dead poets” and “colleagues” of the “tortured poets.” The actors have since taken to social media to express their joy about their appearance in the song, which was a surprise to the fans.

Ethan Hawke joked on Instagram that his character Todd Anderson and Josh Charles' character Knox Overstreet from Dead Poets Society were “PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.”

Josh Charles also took to the platform to say that he had "admired Taylor for a long time" and that meeting her took his "fandom to a whole new level."

“Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all around steller human being- Not to mention a kick a*s director to boot! #TSTTPD,” Charles wrote.

Taylor Swift's latest music video features Dead Poets Society stars Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke

The 1989 hit film Dead Poets Society is a coming-of-age drama that had the late actor Robin Williams as the protagonist. The movie, set in a 1959 boarding school, follows a teacher who inspires his students by teaching poetry. Dead Poets Society was a box office success and grossed $235 million worldwide.

Ethan Hawke played the role of Todd Anderson, the younger brother of Jeffrey Anderson. Todd is described as a shy reserved, and quiet boy who evolves into an outspoken man. Hawke gained massive recognition for his acting in the climax, where he stood up for Robin Williams’ character, John Keating.

Josh Charles played the role of Anderson's classmate, Knox Overstreet. Knox is known for his boisterous and rule-abiding personality. He captured the audience’s eye after attempting to woo Chris Noel, the daughter of Overstreet’s family friend’s son. He is inspired by Keating to successfully woo Noel with poetry. As the film ends, Overstreet and Noel begin dating and fall in love.

Taylor Swift shares details about Fortnight

Taylor Swift took to social media on April 20, 2024, to reveal the Fortnight music video, which was directed by Rodrigo Prieto. In the caption of the post, she wrote that the worlds she saw in her head "served as the backdrop for the music.”

The 34-year-old singer added that “everything in it [the song] is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another.”

“For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it,” Swift added.

Along with Fortnight being released as a part of The Tortured Poets Department album, Taylor Swift also released a bonus album titled The Anthology. The latter features 15 extra songs and is available on all music streaming platforms.

