Who is Cleopatra Coleman? All you need to know about actress turning heads in "Clipped"

Cleopatra Coleman, via her role in the recently premiered mini-series "Clipped," sheds light on one of the NBA's biggest scandals. In 2014, a clip bearing the voice of former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling was leaked, which included a host of racially charged comments that led to Sterling selling the team and receiving a lifetime ban from the league.

The clip in question had a voice recording that directly addressed model V. Stiviano, whose role has been portrayed by Cleopatra Coleman. The actress has been involved in a range of hit projects, beginning with a minor role in the 212 movie "Step Up Revolution."

Since then, the actress has been in multiple lead roles, including those in hits such as "SIlversun," "Neighbors" and "Blue Heelers." She also played a one-episode cameo in the Australian police drama "Rush." Regardless, her acting career began in Australia in her mid-teens, as she eventually moved to Los Angeles in search of bigger roles.

The move can be said to be a bona fide success, considering the kind of projects she has participated in in recent years. Cleopatra Coleman was featured in the Fox comedy series, "The Last Man on Earth," and has had parts in a variety of genres, including sci-fi, drama, thriller and comedy.

However, fans will argue that her breakthrough was in the form of "Dopesick," a 2021 miniseries that saw her take up the role of Grace Pell.

'Clipped’ star Cleopatra Coleman has given Hollywood multiple major projects.

While her role in "Clipped" will shed light on the controversy surrounding Donald Sterling, Cleopatra Coleman is by no means a new face for the industry. The Australian actress, since moving to LA, has been in the hit Netflix sci-fi thriller, "Shadow of the Moon," and was also in the 2023 movie "Infinity Pool," in which she played the role of Em Foster.

Along with her latest appearance in "Clipped," she is looking forward to the release of Netflix’s "Black Rabbit," which will continue her association with the streaming platform.

Furthermore, Coleman stars in the recently released Zack Snyder offering "Rebel Moon" as well, in the role of Devra Bloodaxe in both parts of the sci-fi saga. Regardless, while the actress is known to hail from a small town in Australia, her career is seemingly on the rise.

While the first two episodes premiered recently on Netflix, further episodes are set to be released weekly.