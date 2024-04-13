Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver on Netflix - Release time for all regions, cast, and more

The second part of Zack Snyder's popular space opera, titled Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver, is coming to Netflix this April 19, 2024. The movie trailer gives viewers a glance into how the epic saga will continue with more action, drama, and anticipation.

Released in December 2023, the first part of Rebel Moon ended with a cliffhanger, leaving a lot of questions unanswered. Soon after it was confirmed that it would be a three-part film series, fans couldn't contain their excitement for Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver.

Release schedule of Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver for all regions

As per the usual Netflix release schedule, Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver will drop at 12 AM PT or 3 AM ET on April 19, 2024. The schedule for other regions is as follows:

Mountain Time (MT) - USA & Canada: April 19, 2024, 1:00 AM

April 19, 2024, 1:00 AM Central Time (CT) - USA & Canada : April 19, 2024, 2:00 AM

: April 19, 2024, 2:00 AM Atlantic Time (AT) - Canada: April 19, 2024, 4:00 AM

April 19, 2024, 4:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 19, 2024, 8:00 AM

April 19, 2024, 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET): April 19, 2024, 9:00 AM

April 19, 2024, 9:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET): April 19, 2024, 10:00 AM

April 19, 2024, 10:00 AM India Standard Time (IST): April 19, 2024,1:30 PM

April 19, 2024,1:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): April 19, 2024, 4:00 PM

April 19, 2024, 4:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): April 19, 2024, 5:00 PM

April 19, 2024, 5:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): April 19, 2024, 6:00 PM

Since it is a Netflix original movie, it will only be available to all subscribed users.

What is Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver all about?

Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver will continue the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors from the first movie as they prepare to fight alongside the brave residents of Veldt, sacrificing everything. Their aim is to defend the people who lost their close ones in the battle against the Motherworld and protect their newfound homeland.

But before the fight begins, the warriors must come face-to-face with their own pasts, revealing why they are indulged in this conflict. As the battle ensues, lasting bonds are forged and legends are made.

What happened in the first movie?

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire tells the story of Kora, the estranged adopted daughter of General Balisarius, a warlord who takes over the planet Motherworld. Kora is an agricultural worker on an isolated moon where her father’s henchman, Atticus Noble, comes to terrorize the people.

Atticus Noble eventually departs but leaves behind soldiers and a robot named Jimmy to monitor the inhabitants of Veldt. Jimmy breaks free from the control of the evil Noble and teams up with Kora. Together, they rally the townsfolk and convince them to prepare to fight the soldiers, reclaim their land, and be ready for Noble when he comes for them again.

Who will be joining the cast of Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver?

Sofia Boutella will be reprising her role as Kora in Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver. Meanwhile, Ed Skrein will return as the evil Atticus Noble. They will be joined by other rebels from the first movie, played by Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins (who voices the evolving robot guardian Jimmy).

Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi will also be part of the second installment.

Catch Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver on Netflix on April 19, 2024.