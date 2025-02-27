The Kardashians’ star Scott Disick admits to using Mounjaro to lose weight

Reality TV personality Scott Disick confirmed using the weight loss medication Mounjaro during the February 27, 2025 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. The 41-year-old Talentless founder admitted his use after Khloé Kardashian called to inform him that viewers had spotted the Type II diabetes medication in his refrigerator during a May 2024 episode. Disick initially responded with surprise, saying:

"It shows the Mounjaro? You're lying!" before declaring "I am not embarrassed that I took it!"

Mounjaro, typically prescribed for diabetes patients, was stored in the butter compartment of Disick's refrigerator and was quickly identified by viewers when the episode aired. Disick's weight gain began following a 2022 car accident that caused back injuries limiting his physical activity.

The conversation addressing his medication use was filmed for season 6 episode 4, capturing his real-time reaction to learning his private medical treatment had become public knowledge through The Kardashians' footage.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian FaceTimed Disick to inform him that viewers had spotted Mounjaro in his refrigerator in footage from a previous season. The medication was accidentally revealed when Disick opened his fridge while showing Khloé and Kris his new healthier lifestyle choices, with the weight loss drug clearly visible in the butter compartment.

The Good American co-founder told him the news was "everywhere," prompting his surprised reaction. After his initial shock, Disick responded with acknowledgment about his medication use.

"Everyone that has a problem with Mounjaro can suck my d**k. And by the way, they can see it now because for a minute, you couldn't!" he stated.

He added that it was "tough living that large," highlighting his struggles with his previous weight. The conversation was filmed for the current season around the same time the previous season's premiere aired on the streaming platform.

Kardashian expressed support for his decision. The Kardashians star related to his situation by sharing her own past weight management methods:

"When I was fat, I would have drank that sh*t. I don't get the shame in it. You don't get it because you don't have these problems, but when I was thicker, I took laxatives. I would take anything that anyone was pushing."

She further referenced past weight loss trends from the early 2000s, mentioning Anna Nicole Smith and TrimSpa products that were popular during that era.

According to Daily Mail, Disick eventually stopped using Mounjaro after his 14-year-old son Mason moved in with him to keep him accountable..

Disick's struggles with weight

Disick's weight gain began after a serious car accident in 2022 when he hit a curb and flipped his Lamborghini. The crash resulted in back injuries that significantly limited his ability to exercise and maintain his previous physique.

During an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, he attributed his weight increase directly to his back problems, explaining that his pain worsened over time following the accident.

His physical condition following the accident concerned those close to him, particularly Khloé Kardashian. She expressed worry about his health during a 2023 episode, stating:

"I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him. He's barely mobile and it is all from his back. That wouldn't make anyone feel good. I think Scott needs to realize these things are fixable. You can't let it get you down."

The Talentless founder provided detailed insight into his eating habits that contributed to his weight gain during a June 2024 episode of The Kardashians.

Disick confessed to consuming an entire box of Hawaiian rolls every night without realizing the impact on his weight. Disick also admitted to drinking approximately 20 ginger ales daily, unaware of their sugar content being comparable to soda, as he had viewed ginger ale as a soothing drink rather than a sugary beverage.

The Kardashians season 6 airs on Hulu.

