"All of our souls are crushed" — Kim Kardashian and Khloe pay their tributes to celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

The Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian honored their late celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, after learning about his untimely death at 34. The acclaimed hairstylist Jesus Guerrero had worked with Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and many other celebrities before his death.

He gained recognition for both his talent and kind personality. Gris Guerrero, Jesus's sister, confirmed his death on February 22, 2025, through a GoFundMe page.

On February 24, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to express her grief, calling Guerrero's passing a deep loss for their close-knit beauty community. Kardashian, 44, reflected on the deep bonds they had formed over the years on her Instagram Story, stating:

"Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends."

Kim shared a heartfelt message about the impact of Guerrero's loss on their beauty circle.

“So when one of our glam family members passes away, all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did,” she said.

She concluded her message with a tribute to Jesus Guerrero, saying, "Rest in Peace @jesushair." The reality star also posted a selfie with Guerrero, accompanied by a white dove emoji, a symbol of peace and mourning.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe pay their tributes to celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero (Image via @kimkardashian/Instagram)

Resharing Kim's Instagram post, Khloé Kardashian, 39, admitted she struggled to put her feelings into words. Emphasizing how close they were to their beauty team, she wrote:

“I couldn’t find the words this weekend but this is exactly how we all feel. We become family with our glam teams, and we share so much of our lives with them. We are also intertwined and in love with one another. This is such an incredible deep loss.”

Jesus Guerrero's family confirms his passing

Jesus Guerrero's sister, Gris, confirmed his passing through a GoFundMe post, revealing that his death was sudden and unexpected. She wrote that the late hairstylist was a son, brother, uncle, artist, and friend. He was raised in Houston, Texas, by immigrant parents, and he worked hard and aimed to achieve great success in his career.

Gris added that the family is preparing to bring Guerrero's body to his home in Houston.

Kylie Jenner has yet to speak publicly about Guerrero's death. She had frequently worked with him and posted images together with him on Instagram. According to Page Six, the devastating news led Kylie Jenner to miss the 2025 SAG Awards after she had planned to join her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

According to E! News, the beauty and entertainment industries are deeply affected by Jesus Guerrero's sad passing. His colleagues continue to express grief through social media.

Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian's longtime hairstylist, wrote on Instagram:

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of @jesushair."

He further shared that Jesus' talent was undeniable, and his creativity was always "ahead of its time." Makeup artist Mary Phillips expressed her devastation on Instagram, saying that she's at a "loss for words." She also stated that Jesus was the "kindest and most authentic person" she'd ever met.

Jen Atkin, another well-known hairstylist, shared his condolences on the same platform, calling Guerrero a "loving light and talent." Stylist Maeve Reilly expressed disbelief over the hairstylist's passing in an Instagram Story, stating that he was one of the kindest and most radiant people she had ever known.

Currently, there is no published information about the reason for his death.

