"She was always out of his league" — Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian walking past ex Pete Davidson at SNL50 anniversary

Former partners Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson were seen at the SNL50 anniversary event filming on Sunday, February 16, 2025. A video from the event went viral in which Kim could be seen walking past Pete without making any interaction.

The video began getting circulated across the internet several times. While Kim was wearing a fitted silver Balenciaga dress, Pete wore a navy suit with a striped button-down shirt under it. The video shared by @PopCrave on February 17, gained more than 115K views as well as over 2,400 likes.

Several netizens took to the comment section under the post to share their opinions. Here are a few popular ones on X. A user (@davidsatlerr) wrote on the platform:

"Water under the bridge, she never loved him, she was always out of his league."

"Shocking, someone acting like they don’t know their ex in public," another user stated.

"Kim walking past her ex. A Hollywood classic," added a tweet.

"I forgot they used to be a thing..." wrote another netizen.

Several other netizens too took to X and shared their responses on the social media app.

"Walks by him with GRACE, queen behavior," a user tweeted.

"I don’t think they even saw each other 💀," read a tweet.

"I forgot this even happened," mentioned a user.

Earlier this month, NBC confirmed the list of guests who would be present at the event. This included Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal, Robert De Niro, and Woody Harrelson, to name a few.

Exploring the relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Less than a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, dating rumors between her and Pete Davidson began in October, of the same year. The two were one of the couples who were brought together on the sets of SNL.

In October 2021, Kim acted in a sketch opposite Pete, in which they both played the characters Aladdin and Jasmine. The highlight of the act was reportedly that they kissed in the end. In April 2022, Kim Kardashian recalled the moment and spoke about it on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Kim said:

"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!' It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing."

According to PEOPLE, the relationship rumors between the two sparked particularly after they were spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm during Halloween. The outlet reportedly obtained photos in which Kim and Pete were seen holding hands.

In November 2021, Kim Kardashian even threw a party to celebrate Pete's 28th birthday. Since then, they have been seen several times grabbing breakfast or dinner. In January 2022, they even went on a trip to the Bahamas.

Only in February, Pete Davidson called Kim his girlfriend for the first time. This happened during a conversation with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!). In March 2022, the couple first went Instagram official, and months later in May, they attended the Met Gala together.

Pete and Kim at Met Gala in 2022, (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

In August 2022, sources told PEOPLE that Kim and Pete had broken up. During an episode of The Kardashians aired in July 2023, Kim Kardashian revealed that she possibly should have taken time to heal after splitting from her ex-husband Kanye West.

