"It wasn’t Swiftie-meditated" — Nikki Glaser says Kim Kardashian getting booed at Tom Brady's roast had nothing to do with Taylor Swift

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser shed light on why Kim Kardashian got booed after she took part in former NFL star Tom Brady's roast. Glaser too made an appearance on The Greatest Roast of All Time. While initially, Glaser assumed that the booing was planned by Taylor Swift fans, she soon realized that wasn't possibly the case.

On the May 21 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Glaser spoke about the incident and said that someone started the booing as a joke. She continued—

"It just kinda caught wind, but it wasn't Swiftie-meditated. I do have that on good information that it was not based on that."

According to Nikki Glaser, the audience just joined in the booing of Brady.

Nikki Glaser explained that Kim Kardashian getting booed at the Netflix special, had nothing to do with Swifties

On May 5, Tom Brady's The Greatest Roast of All Time was aired on Netflix where both Kim Kardashian and Nikki Glaser appeared. Kim was welcomed with a huge round of applause, however, the ambiance changed soon. As soon as she attempted to begin her first joke, the audience began booing her, which eventually made her pause.

Glaser, who was also on the set, described running into someone who was a "wild guy who’s a comedian with a reputation for just, like, starting s**t." According to Glaser, it was he who started the booing, and he allegedly seemed to be drunk as well. Glaser added—

"Apparently, he started the boo as just, like, a joke. He just had too many drinks or something, and he’s not affiliated with Swifties or anything [and] just felt like saying a boo into the air, and apparently everyone was so riled up."

Nikki Glaser further mentioned on the podcast that the audience was mostly sports fans and possibly didn't know about any tension between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. Glaser also mentioned that she didn't feel that the crowd were Swifties as well, and thus believed that the act wasn't meditated by them.

Initially, Glaser assumed that the fans were reacting to the long-term feud between Swift and Kardashian.

Glaser even defended Kim Kardashian and her family after claiming that people often assume that they have no talent and have become famous for no reason. She instead said—

"I don’t want to hear that anymore that they’re not talented. They clearly are! They’ve achieved something consistently for 20 years now. They’re talented! It just doesn’t look like the talent you define."

Kim Kardashian had not publicly reacted to the May 5 incident at the show

Nikki Glaser gave some clarity after fans already assumed that the booing was a result of the beef between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian. It has recently gotten escalated after the pop star released thanK you aIMee.

After the booing on the live roast, Netflix decided to drop an edited version that did not contain that part. Robbie Praw, Netflix's Vice President of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats, spoke about the edit and clarified whether Kim asked them to get it removed.

Praw added that such edits had been quite common in comedy shows along with live broadcasts. This involved both adding and removing things from the show. He continued—

"It’s part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things. But I will just say this, in addition to that, that no talent were consulted as part of that."

He further confirmed that Kim Kardashian had no role in the removal of the booing parts.

Glaser recently appeared on the Here To Help podcast, in May, shortly after the incident. There, she revealed that Kim had sent a DM to her after the roast. In the message, Kim first praised Glaser for her set on the show, to which the comedian further thanked her.

The comedian further wrote—

"Kim, oh my god. I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you. You f*king killed, girl... You are so talented."

To this, according to her, the reality star replied—

"Aww thanks, and YOU killed it. I don’t know how you do this. It’s abuse LOL."

Despite the constant booing that happened on the set that day, Kim managed to keep her cool all the way. She, however, has not given any statement addressing the incident, as of now.