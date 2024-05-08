Nikki Glaser reveals jokes she scrapped from The Roast of Tom Brady

Nikki Glaser is receiving praise on social media for her set on The Roast of Tom Brady. Aired on Netflix on May 5, 2024, as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, NFL star Tom Brady took some heavy hits onstage at the Kia Forum, California.

Comedian Nikki Glaser did not hold back as she attacked the Super Bowl champion regarding his marriage, past relationship, and financial troubles. Her clever quips soon made the round on social media, as did Brady's reactions. While fans praised her set online, they also playfully ridiculed Brady.

Not only did Glaser joke about Brady's divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, but she also brought up his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, who was pregnant when they broke up in 2006. Additionally, she brought up Brady's failed investment in cryptocurrency.

However, in a May 6 interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the comedian revealed that she had more tricks up her sleeve, which did not make it to the podium. In conversation with Howard Stern, Glaser shared some of the jokes that ultimately got scrapped from her set.

Nikki Glaser reveals that kids were off-limits in The Roast of Tom Brady

While the guests who appeared on the comedy special to take shots at Tom Brady seemed to bring up any dirt they could find, Nikki Glaser revealed that there was one topic everyone agreed not to joke about.

"We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that. So, I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully, we make out at the after party — you can pretend I’m your son'," she disclosed.

Glaser was referring to a controversial kiss that Brady gave his then-11-year-old son during his 2018 Tom vs. Time docuseries. While it was a sweet father-son moment, many trolls took issue with it online. After the joke, she added:

"We all just agreed, ‘Let’s not throw the kids under the bus.’ Even though I just did it here."

Another joke that did not make it to The Roast of Tom Brady was regarding Brady's alleged surgery.

"Tom, I love your work — you've done on your face. Seriously, slow down. What is happening with your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved. You love deflating things, stop," Glaser's joke read.

Nikki Glaser also shared another joke that she decided to scrap from her final set on The Roast of Tom Brady. The joke was about CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), a progressive degenerative disease affecting many NFL players due to repeated concussions and traumatic brain injuries.

"It’s really cool all the proceeds are going to CTE research and the NFL’s coordinated effort to cover it up. People don’t know, but it costs millions to murder those doctors who know the truth… These guys really f*cking damage their bodies and brains, all for the sake of men hugging each other in a Buffalo Wild Wings," she recounted.

Despite these jokes not making the final cut, Nikki Glaser still gave a solid performance during The Roast of Tom Brady. Her set garnered praise from fans on social media, and she became a standout in the comedy special.

The complete show of The Roast of Tom Brady is available to stream on Netflix.

