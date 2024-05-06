The Roast of Tom Brady: How Nikki Glaser roasted Brady for splitting up with then-pregnant Bridget Moynahan

Guests on Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady did not hold back from bringing up the ghosts of girlfriends past to attack the NFL star. Aired Live on the streaming platform on May 5, 2024, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (G.R.O.A.T.) saw the Super Bowl champion taking hit after hit onstage as several guests took shots at his former relationships, especially about his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

However, stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser took a step further by digging up old dirt and making a reference to Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The 53-year-old actress dated Tom Brady for over three years before their breakup in late 2006. Soon after, it was revealed that she was pregnant with his child. While they never rekindled their romantic relationship, Brady and Moynaham became co-parents to their son Jack who was born in August 2007.

Nikki Glaser made a remark about Brady walking away from his pregnant girlfriend and also implied that he was fatphobic. Her roasts not only elicited laughter from the audience but made rounds on the internet as well where her clever quips were praised and celebrated.

What did Nikki Glaser say about Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan?

Nikki Glaser onstage during the G.R.O.A.T. (Image via Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Nikki Glaser took to the stage to kindly note Tom Brady's accomplishments. But at the same time, she took the opportunity to namedrop his ex-wife from whom he recently got divorced. She said:

"Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings. Well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. But sorry, Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey, babe, you should try jiu jitsu.'"

Glaser was referring to Gisele's new beau, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, with whom she started a relationship after her divorce from Brady. She continued:

"How much would it suck for Tom, oh my god, just knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend can beat your a*s while eating hers? That's gotta be terrible."

The remark made the audience erupt with laughter and the joke made the rounds on X, where fans reacted with the same positive enthusiasm. Later, she brought up his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan while addressing his retirement attempts from the game. Glaser said:

"But seriously, Tom .. you’re the best to ever play for too long. I mean, you retired, then you came back and then you retired again. I mean, I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend... To be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant. He just thought she was getting fat and Tom hates fat."

Glaser later went on to make fun of Tom Brady for losing millions of dollars in cryptocurrency but also showered praise on him for his achievements.

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan, relationship explored

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady at the 2006 MET Gala (Image via Getty/Peter Kramer)

According to a 2023 article by PEOPLE magazine, Tom Brady and Sex and the City actress Bridget Moynahan first sparked dating rumors in February 2004. The two were spotted at a victory party together after Brady's team, the New England Patriots, won the Super Bowl XXXVIII.

The couple were spotted out and about on numerous occasions since then, including the 2006 Met Gala. However, later that year in December, the two separated, with Moynahan's representative confirming the news. Tom Brady began dating Gisele Bündchen that same month.

In February 2007, the New York Post revealed that Moynahan was pregnant with Brady's child, with the actress' rep later confirming the news. They stated that the actress was over three months pregnant, with Brady sharing his excitement on becoming a father via his own representatives.

A family photo (Image via Instagram/@tombrady)

While Moynahan and Brady did not resume their old relationship, they formed a new one as co-parents to their son Jack, born in August 2007. The following year, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Moynaham opened up about her breakup and motherhood for the first time. She said:

"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me."

She added:

"When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this."

Moynahan has since reportedly maintained an amicable relationship with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Meanwhile, Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009 but divorced in 2022. They share two children together.

The Roast of Tom Brady is currently available to stream only on Netflix.

