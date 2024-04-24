"More upset and sad" — 'Blue Bloods' stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan open up about the series ending after 14 years

Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and opened up about their feelings regarding their hit show, Blue Bloods, coming to an end after 14 seasons.

As Drew Barrymore asked the guests how they were feeling, she said that the viewers were “upset and sad, yet happy and satiated." In response, Donnie Wahlberg stated:

“More upset and sad.”

Adding to Donnie Wahlberg’s statement, co-star Bridget added:

“I think it’s more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters. We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew’s been with us for 14 years, so we’ve been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We’ve been through it all with each other.”

The American drama series, Blue Bloods, started airing its first season in September 2010. The current season, season 14, is slated to be the last one, as the makers announced in November 2023 that the show would be ending due to budget cuts and financial issues.

Donnie Wahlberg says co-actor Bridget Moynahan has been "phenomenal" with directing her third episode in the final season

As Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan appeared on Drew Barrymore’s show, the duo said that they were saddened to bid adieu to the cast and crew as they had all become one big family.

For the final season of the show, Bridget Moynahan also directed her third episode. Discussing the same on The Drew Barrymore Show, she called Donnie Wahlberg her “biggest supporter,” adding that he was “not unlike an actual brother.” In response, Donnie said:

"I don't remember who it was so I'm not throwing anyone under the bus, but somebody came to me early on, someone said, 'Oh, Bridget wants to direct,' and I was like, 'Yeah, and? She's gonna do it, right?' It was like, do you think there's anything that she can’t do? She's been lights out, phenomenal, she's so… When you do what we do, you just know, and she just stepped right in and is so good."

While Donnie Wahlberg plays the role of Detective Danny Reagan, and Bridget is ADA Erin Reagan, the show has other cast members like Will Estes, Len Cariou, Tom Selleck, Amy Carlson and Sami Gayle. Directed by Robin Green, the show has received a lot of nominations and awards to date.

Blue Bloods is about the Reagan family. The entire family comprises the father, Frank, who works at the New York Police Department as the commissioner, elder son, Danny, who is an NYPD detective, younger son, Jamie, who is a sergeant, and Erin, who is an assistant district attorney.

As mentioned before, Blue Bloods is drawing to an end with season 14 this year. While all other seasons of the show had 20 episodes, the makers announced that the final installment would have only 18 episodes. The first half of the season, comprising 10 episodes, has already premiered, while the remaining eight are scheduled to premiere in fall 2024.