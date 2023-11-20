Is Blue Bloods ending with season 14? Details explored

It is fair to say that CBS' Blue Bloods has already become one of the most iconic shows on network television, having started airing 13 years ago. The Tom Selleck-led police procedural drama, which most are familiar with, has gone on for 13 strong seasons and is still set to return with a 14th one.

But as all good things must come to an end, Blue Bloods will end its decades-long run with the upcoming season, which is set for a premiere in February 2024. Though the show is leaving CBS and ending its long-drawn storyline featuring multiple members of the Reagan family, it will not be before the show delivers a fantastic final season.

With almost all TV shows delayed, Blue Bloods will premiere much later than its original date. But the final season will still consist of 18 episodes, unlike some other shows, which are getting shorter seasons due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Instead, Blue Bloods season 14 will be split into two parts, with the second half of the story airing in the fall of 2024.

When will Blue Bloods season 14 premiere?

As the final season of the beloved CBS show will be split into two separate parts, the show will air 10 episodes in early 2024 and eight more in the fall season, taking a long mid-season break in between.

As per reports, the 14th season will make its debut on February 16, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+. Then episodes will air weekly, except when there is any sort of delay, as is the case every year. The first half of the season will wrap up in the subsequent months before the show returns for one final time in the fall of 2024.

CBS is yet to announce when the show will return for its second part. It will likely drop those details once the show has concluded the first half.

Alongside this iconic show, CBS will also bid farewell to Young Sheldon, another popular entry in its expansive palette.

Speaking about the end of Blue Bloods in a recent statement, the show's star Tom Selleck said:

"For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family....Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

CBS also acknowledged the impact and legacy that this show will leave behind upon its departure. As of now, it continues to be one of the most successful shows for CBS, as it has been since its debut 13 years ago.

The other cast members of the show include Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Len Cariou. It also previously featured Amy Carlson and Sami Gayle.

Blue Bloods is available for streaming on Paramount+.