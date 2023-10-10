Blue Bloods Season 14: Tentative release date, what to expect, cast, and more

The wait is on for loyal fans of the Reagan family as Blue Bloods season 14 is in the works. The show, which first graced our screens in September 2010, has remained a beloved series for over a decade. It revolves around the Reagan family, an American-Irish Catholic clan deeply entrenched in the law enforcement history of New York City.

As of now, Blue Bloods season 14 is tantalizingly close but not quite there. The writers' strike has ended, and the scripting process is underway. However, production hinges on the resolution of the actors' strike, adding an element of uncertainty to the release schedule.

Everything we know about Blue Bloods season 14

Fans can tentatively expect the new season to return in January 2024, though the exact date remains to be announced. The heart of the series lies in its well-defined characters, and Blue Bloods season 14 promises to bring back familiar faces.

Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) staff, including Det. Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk), Deputy Commissioner Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara), and Lieutenant Sidney Gormley (Robert Clohessy) are expected to return. DA Investigator Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) from the D.A.'s office will likely make an appearance as well.

Furthermore, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), a member of both the family and the NYPD, will continue to weave his story into the Reagan narrative. Andrew Terraciano, who portrays Danny's youngest son, Sean, will grace the family dinners, bringing a touch of youthful exuberance.

Due to Treat Williams' untimely death in June 2023 as a result of a motorcycle accident, Blue Bloods season 14 will also have a somber undertone as it says goodbye to the character of Lenny Ross.

Speculations and potential twists

With the writer's strike freshly resolved, a veil of secrecy surrounds season 14's storyline. There aren't any script leaks or spoilers yet, although there are plenty of speculations about what might happen in the upcoming season.

The reappearance of Jackie Curatola, played by Jennifer Esposito, is one intriguing option. Her absence from the show in 2012 was due to health reasons, but her character's reappearance as Suffolk County's chief of police might indicate unfinished business, especially while working with Danny to find a serial murderer.

Another intriguing element is Erin's choice to drop the district attorney campaign she had been working on for all of the previous season. By making this decision, Erin and Jack (Peter Hermann) may wind up spending more time together, adding a new dimension to their romance.

Where to watch Blue Bloods season 14?

While the wait for Blue Bloods season 14 might be tinged with delays, the return of familiar faces and the potential for unexpected twists promise another thrilling chapter in this beloved family drama.

Until the official release date is unveiled, fans can relive past seasons and speculate on the adventures awaiting the Reagans in season 14.

For those yearning to revisit the Reagan family's journey, past seasons of Blue Bloods are available for streaming. Paramount+ offers all 13 seasons of the police drama, while Hulu provides access to seasons 1–9.

When Blue Bloods season 14 finally arrives, it is expected to air on Friday nights at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.