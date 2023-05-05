Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 is expected to air on CBS on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The police procedural drama series follows the Reagan family who are historically part of law enforcement. It depicts the numerous personal and professional challenges they encounter.

The show first premiered in September 2010, and since then, it has garnered mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. It continues to garner strong viewership. In March 2023, CBS announced that it has renewed the show for a 14th season.

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 will focus on Jamie teaming up with the FDNY to hunt down the arsonist

An official promo for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 has not yet been released by the network, but viewers can expect several key things to unfold in the new episode.

Titled Fire Drill, the upcoming episode will focus on Jamie teaming up with the FDNY to catch the culprit responsible for a devastating fire at an NYPD evidence storage facility.

Elsewhere, Eddie asks Frank to move her to modified duty after she made a controversial arrest. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the new episode:

''Jamie partners with the FDNY to find the arsonist responsible for a massive fire at an NYPD evidence storage facility; Eddie asks Frank to put her on modified duty following her divisive arrest of an anti-cop protestor at a rally.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the episode are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Family Matters, depicted Baez and Danny delving deep into a mysterious larceny case that led them to startling revelations.

As the story gets more dramatic and complicated, fans can expect more thrilling plot twists in the upcoming remaining episodes of the season. So far, the thirteenth season has received positive reviews from fans and critics.

A quick look at Blue Bloods plot and cast

Blue Bloods focuses on the Reagan family, who work in the law enforcement sector. The series explores the numerous cases they deal with whilst also chronicling the dangers they encounter as part of their jobs. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner, and patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. Frank's oldest son is Danny, a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran who occasionally uses dubious tactics to solve cases.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Daughter Erin, the lone female, is an assistant district attorney. Fresh out of Harvard Law, Jamie is the youngest member and "golden boy" of the family. Jamie gave up a lucrative future in law to continue the family's tradition in police work, and is asked to participate in a secretive investigation that even his father does not know about.''

The main cast includes Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, and Will Estes, among others. The series is helmed by noted writers Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of Blue Bloods season 13 on CBS on Friday, May 5, 2023.

