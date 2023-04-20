What time will Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 air on CBS? Release date, air time, plot, and more

Blue Bloods season 13 is set to return with a brand new episode 18, exclusively on the CBS TV Network this Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET. Titled, Family Matters, the episode has been written by Jack Ciapciak and Peter D'Antonio. Meanwhile, Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green are the creators of the series, which has become quite the fan-favorite over the seasons due to its plotlines.

Viewers of Blue Bloods have been quite eager to see how the upcoming episode 18 of the show's current season will unfold. They are especially curious after Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17, titled, Smoke & Mirrors, saw some pretty shocking series of events. This included a member of the team becoming the central focus of a departmental investigation.

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 has been titled, Family Matters

Blue Bloods @BlueBloods_CBS The Reagan family traditions continue! #BlueBloods has been renewed for season 14 — we'll save you a seat at the table. 🍽️ The Reagan family traditions continue! #BlueBloods has been renewed for season 14 — we'll save you a seat at the table. 🍽️ https://t.co/rHlYnCyN4Y

Scheduled to arrive on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET, episode 18 of the well-loved CBS show's season 13 has been titled, Family Matters. As mentioned earlier, Jack Ciapciak and Peter D'Antonio have served as writers for the new episode. Meanwhile, Ralph Hemecker has acted as the director.

The official synopsis for season 13's episode 18, Family Matters, given by CBS Channel, reads as follows:

"Danny and Baez investigate a case of grand larceny tied to feuding crime families; Frank clashes with Mayor Chase when an influx of immigrants arrive in the city; Erin questions whether her district attorney campaign is compromising her day job."

The official brief description for episode 18 provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding what to expect from the upcoming episode. Needless to say, it is quite evident from the synopsis that the upcoming episode will be full of some challenging incidents. The audience will see Baez and Danny diving deep into a complicated case involving conflicting criminal families and grand larceny.

The new episode will also show Frank having a feud with Mayor Chase regarding a large number of arriving immigrants. In the upcoming episode, viewers will also see Erin doubting the balance between her campaign and daily working life. Thus, followers of the show are in for an engrossing new episode.

Take a closer look at the Blue Bloods season 13 cast members

The cast list for the crime drama series' latest season includes:

Vanessa Ray as Officer Edith "Eddie" Janko-Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Will Estes as Sergeant Jamison "Jamie" Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as ADA Erin Reagan

Tom Selleck as NYPD Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Detective 1st Grade Maria Baez

Donnie Wahlberg as Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan

Season 13 of the CBS show was first released on October 7, 2022. As per the official synopsis for the show:

"Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood."

The synopsis continues:

"He (Frank Reagan) runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief."

Don't forget to catch episode 18 of Blue Bloods season 13 on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

