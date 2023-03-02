What time will Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 air on CBS? Release date, time, what to expect, and more details

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14, the latest episode of the long-running crime drama police procedural series, is all set to make its return this Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the CBS TV Channel. Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, the series has garnered many fans over the years.

Fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to see what the brand new episode will bring to the table, especially after Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13, titled Past History, unraveled a set of terrifying events around a case involving a serial killer.

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 will see a troubled child get caught up in the investigation

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 plot explored

Episode 14 of season 13 has been titled, Collision Course. Jack Ciapciak and Daniel Truly are credited with writing the upcoming episode, which has been directed by Ralph Hemecker. The official synopsis for Collision Course, as per the CBS Channel, says:

"Eddie's former partner returns and brings an accusation of excessive force against an officer; Danny and Baez clash with a troubled foster child at the center of their latest investigation; Erin must make a tough decision about her campaign."

The official description for episode 14 gives the audience clues regarding what the new episode has in store for them, and from the looks of it, viewers can anticipate the upcoming episode to be full of some pretty dramatic events. In fact, the latest episode will see an officer being accused of using excessive force by Eddie's ex-partner.

The new episode will also display Baez and Danny ending up in a tricky situation involving a difficult foster child at the center of their investigation. Fans will also see Erin caught up in a dilemma as she tries to come up with a decision regarding her campaign. Thus, the audience is in for a riveting rollercoaster ride.

Take a closer look at the Blue Bloods season 13 cast and plot

The cast members of season 13 of the CBS Network series include:

Tom Selleck as NYPD Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan

Vanessa Ray as Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko-Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Detective 1st Grade Maria Baez

Donnie Wahlberg as Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan

Will Estes as Sergeant Jamison "Jamie" Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as ADA Erin Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

The current season of the series premiered on CBS on October 7, 2022. The official synopsis for the show, released by CBS, reads as follows:

"Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood."

It further states:

"He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief."

Don't forget to watch episode 14 of Blue Bloods season 13, which will air on CBS on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes