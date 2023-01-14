What time will Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more

Blue Bloods returned to screens once again after a lengthy hiatus last week, bringing the Reagan family back for some more action following the winter break. This week, we can look forward to another episode of our favorite crime drama on CBS.

Season 13 episode 10 of Blue Bloods is scheduled to drop on the CBS network on January 13, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Blue Bloods is a CBS original, which means that the show can be easily watched with a cable subscription. It can also be watched via live TV streaming services with FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The series is also available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10: What to expect from the upcoming installment?

The story so far

The previous episode, titled Nothing Sacred, saw Danny, the lone witness in the Bardo murder, refusing to testify and Maria claiming that the retrieved gun’s ballistics don’t match, complicating the case further.

We also saw Naomi, Johnny's wife, paying a visit to Danny at the precinct and requesting him to talk to her husband, who has not been himself while working on an undercover case. Danny was thus forced to intervene.

In other news, Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill contended with the insults to the memory of Joe’s father, and Erin and Henry teamed up to bust a scammer targeting the elderly. Meanwhile, we also saw Eddie’s captain taking an interest in the efforts to locate a stolen puppy.

What can we expect in the upcoming episode?

The upcoming episode of Blue Bloods will see Danny and Eddie team up on a new case. The episode has been titled Fake It ‘Til You Make It, and it is directed by Robert Harmon based on a script by Ian Biederman. In this episode, we see Jamie and his new intel officer teaming up for the sensitive job of infiltrating a high-tech car smuggling ring.

In other news, Frank will have to contend with the city’s transit chief over a new mayoral solo police patrol program as it has been causing a lot of trouble for officers on the job. We will also see Eddie asking Danny to help her take down a cop impersonator. Elsewhere, Erin is going to hire an image consultant to help with her D.A. campaign.

Take a look at the cast list

The cast of Blue Bloods is led by Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. They are joined by Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Detective Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko.

Episode 10 also guest stars Kyle Vincent Terry, Eddie Cahill, Reuben Barsky, Stephan Godleski, Aizzah Fatima, and Liam Craig.

Catch season 13 episode 10 of the crime drama tonight on CBS.

