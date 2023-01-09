What time will FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 10 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

FBI: Most Wanted, another spin-off series from the well-known police procedural show, FBI, is coming back this Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10 PM ET, with a brand new episode. The series is a high-stakes drama about an FBI task force as they tirelessly pursue notorious and infamous criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list and capture them.

The series, which includes 22 episodes, follows fresh instances practically every time a new episode is released. Underlying the whole season is a longer-running tale with character-driven drama and several individual high-stakes targets.

Everything to know about FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 10

If you have been following the police procedural, here is everything you will need to know about the new episode of FBI: Most Wanted, releasing tomorrow.

What time will FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 10 air? How to watch the series?

FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 10 has been scheduled for release on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET. Like every other episode in the series, the upcoming new one is anticipated to run for around 43 minutes.

Since FBI: Most Wanted is a CBS original series, the new episode will air on CBS network television and will also be made available for streaming online via the CBS All Access site. The streaming service comes at a price of $5.99 per month and for advertisement-free service you can sign up for the $9.99 plan.

CBS has not yet officially announced the number of episodes that season 4 will have. But if the previous seasons are anything to go by, then it is expected to run for at least 22 episodes. With episode 10 releasing this Tuesday, there will be 12 more episodes to go after this one.

Spoilers for episode 10

Grief, depression, anxiety, and trauma are severe triggers that can all lead to people snapping in the most unexpected of ways and in the most unexpected situations. The next episode will see a grieving mother snap and the FBI team has a new task of figuring out what happened.

While investigating, the team found a connection between the two cases. The abduction of a disgraced state police detective takes place, and it looks like it’s connected to the grieving mother. Did the mother lose her daughter to a crime and hence her vitriolic reactions? If so, was the disgraced state police detective involved?

The team will try to find out all the facts in the next episode, but for now, this seems to be the only conceivable answer. Hopefully, they can get in touch with the woman before she kills again and offer her the support she needs to deal with her agony and sadness. Even while these are not justifications for crimes, trauma and sorrow can lead individuals to behave in the most heartbreaking ways. Getting these people mental assistance becomes important in such circumstances. Will the team be able to talk to the mother and get her to calm down or will the episode end sadly? Tuesday holds all the answers for us.

Catch the latest episode of CBS's FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, tomorrow.

