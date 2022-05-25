What time will FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 22 (finale) air on CBS? Details explored

For those who are unaware, the epic climax of FBI: Most Wanted season 3 will air this Monday exclusively on CBS. Are you prepared for what's to come?

Throughout its three-season run, this crime thriller show has made its way to the top of the network's most desired ones, with its gripping storyline, thrilling action, and loyal fandom. After a brilliant third season, the epic finale will follow a very perilous plot for Remy Scott and the rest of the crew as they try to escape an impossible situation in New York, one that reeks of terror, every step of the way.

Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about the FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 finale.

When will FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 22 (finale) premiere on CBS?

Episode 22 of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 will premiere this Tuesday, May 24, 2022, on CBS at 10.00 PM ET. The finale episode is titled A Man Without a Country.

What to expect from the finale episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3?

According to the official synopsis of A Man Without a Country :

"The team chases an oligarch who goes on a terror spree in NYC in a desperate attempt to escape an impossible situation."

This will be a very intense episode since every family member of Remy Scott and his team is in danger, which is something that hasn't been explored in the show before. Every member of the team's family is under threat, therefore they will need to be kept in a safe house to ensure that they are safe and sound.

Everyone will appear tense because they'll be up against Rudolf Martin, who is a difficult opponent in Sarkov. This is something Remy and the team are well aware of as they're up against one of the show's most horrible villains. This person has money, weaponry, chemical weapons, and access to resources all across the world.

We've seen a lot of different sides of Remy Scott since the first six episodes of this season of FBI: Most Wanted. We see him as a hero, a man who is always grieving for his brother, a man who has found love again in one of his own (April), and someone who understands how to put others before himself and his needs.

Given that he and the team are dealing with a different set of stakes than normal in this episode, he'll especially need to analyse everything from a telescopic lens. Even if agents grow weary of the profession over time, being in a narrative like this is an impossible opportunity to miss.

With their lives on the line, the most pressing question is how Remy Scott and his team will take on this powerful tycoon on their own and prevent New York from a public massacre.

Don't forget to watch the finale episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 this Tuesday, May 24, 2022, on CBS at 10.00 PM ET.

