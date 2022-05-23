What time will NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 episode 22 (finale) air on CBS? Vanessa Lachey promises a happy ending

Things are about to get crazy this Monday night as CBS' NCIS: Hawai'i will end its first season with a two-part finale.

Though not every plotline will find its eventual end this season, the finale is nevertheless going to be full of action and just as memorable, as promised by Vanessa Lachey, who stars in the show.

In her interview with TVLine last week, she said:

“Here’s what I will say: It goes down. We literally end with a bang. We have some questions that people are [going] to want answers to, but at the end of all of it, I would give you one word that has driven us through the entire season — ohana, which means ‘family.’"

She added:

"We are there for each other, no matter what. I promise you won’t be disappointed. The ending will make a lot of fans very happy.”

Read on for more details about the upcoming finale episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.

When will NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 episode 22 (finale) premiere on CBS?

Episode 22 of NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 will premiere this Monday, 23, 2022, on CBS at 10.00 PM ET. The finale episode is titled Ohana.

What to expect from NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 episode 22 (finale)?

The official synopsis of Ohana reads as such:

"Captain Milius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between U.S. and eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie's advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning back Lucy."

In the first part of Ohana, a Marine corporal appears to be killed at random after attempting to interfere in a public altercation between two couples.

However, as Special Agent Jane Tennant and her team would learn from visiting Captain Milius, the unfortunate corporal was targeted when he learned about a top-secret prisoner exchange.

This exchange was between Eastern Europe and the United States government, a trade that had mysteriously sought to sabotage.

Milius went on to carefully orchestrate the exchange between Russian spy Anton Breskov and American journalist Thomas Kelly, with Tennant serving as his escort.

Shortly after the American group boarded the Coast Guard plane Jane had acquired, Kelly began seizing and foaming at the mouth, plainly poisoned.

Milius continued to engage with Tennant and her crew in the aftermath of the compromised exchange in this week's finale.

Meanwhile, on a far more personal level, Whistler followed Ernie's advice and made a huge gesture in the hopes of reuniting with Lucy.

With the promise of a happy ending at large, could this indicate Jane and Joe solidify their identities as to who and what they are to each other, although thousands of miles separate them? Only time holds the answer to that question.

Don't forget to watch the finale episode of NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 this Monday, 23, 2022, on CBS at 10.00 PM ET.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar