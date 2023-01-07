What time will Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Blue Bloods is all set to return from its lengthy hiatus on January 6, 2023, at 10 pm EST, bringing the Reagan family back into action after a mid-season break. The show has been off-air for three weeks, surely not to the liking of network television fans who have been following the series for a long time.

The CBS show will resume with an episode titled Nothing Sacred. This episode is bound to add some narrative momentum to the ongoing season. It will also reportedly be a tribute to Joe Reagan and promises to be one of the most emotional episodes of the show so far.

Blue Bloods season 13, episode 9: What to expect from the upcoming installment?

You know that a series is a fan-favorite when the season number exceeds the mid-season finale's episode number.

Blue Bloods is one such show that has perfectly captured the attention of a generation. Of course, Joe Reagan (Will Hochman) has been an integral part of the series as will be highlighted in the upcoming episode.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show, as released by CBS, reads:

"Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill, contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe's father; Erin and Henry work together to bust a scammer targeting the elderly; Eddie's captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy."

This episode was directed by Bridget Moynahan, a veteran in the genre.

Going by the synopsis, there are quite a few events to be excited about in the upcoming episode, including Erin and Henry's mission to take down a scammer. Like other episodes, there will be multiple plotlines intersecting throughout.

Hopefully, this episode has the material needed to propel the series towards a blistering second half.

More about Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods is a police procedural drama that has been airing on CBS since September 2010. The show is centered around the Reagan family, who have a history of working in law enforcement. It follows multiple generations and members of the Reagan family.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The Reagans are an Irish Catholic family of cops. Each member represents different aspects of police work and law, with their lives interweaving occasionally."

The show was originally created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess. It stars Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as ADA Erin Reagan, and Will Estes as Officer/Sergeant Jamie Reagan. It additionally stars Steve Schirripa, Jennifer Esposito, Sami Gayle, Amy Carlson, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

The latest episode of the show will premiere on January 6, 2023, at 10 pm EST on CBS. It should also be available for streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.

