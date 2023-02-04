Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 release date, time, what to expect, and more details

Tom Selleck’s police drama, Blue Bloods, is now at its thirteenth run. The long-running CBS drama series, which has been a hit for the past 12 years, only got better with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In Blue Bloods season 13, episode 11, we saw Danny and Baez investigate the death of a chess hustler. The investigation was complicated by interference from the victim’s son.

We also saw Erin being offered an endorsement by an influential person in exchange for a favor for her run for DA. Gormley also came to Frank with a request regarding a disabled officer while Jamie tried to set straight a mistake from his past.

Everything to know about Blue Bloods season 13, episode 12: Release date, plot, and cast

Blue Bloods season 13, episode 12, will be directed by Ralph Hemecker from a script by Brian Burns and Peter D’Antonio. The episode has been titled The Big Leagues and will air on Friday, February 3, 2023, at its usual slot of 10 pm ET. Since the series is a CBS original series, the new episode will drop on the network channel.

In The Big Leagues, we will see Danny reuniting with Mickey Patrick, his childhood friend, and a former criminal. The latter has come to Danny to ask for help finding his missing fiancée.

In other news, Anthony surprises Erin with one last stakeout before she gives it all up for her run for district attorney. We will also see Jamie helping a former officer caught committing a crime to help others and Frank confront a woman who has confessed to killing her husband.

Who will we see in the upcoming episode?

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 cast is led by Tom Selleck in the role of Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan playing Erin Reagan. They will be joined by series regulars Will Estes, who stars as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou, who plays Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez and Vanessa Ray in the role of Officer Eddie Janko.

Guest stars for episode 12 include Tom Cavanagh, who reprises his guest-starring role as Mickey Patrick. We will also see Jaime Zevallos, Gene Gabriel, Grace Porter, Dazmann Still, Mark Christopher Green, Madeline Grey DeFreece, and Evgeniya Radilova appear in the episode.

Others expected to appear in the episode are Joe Osheroff, Jared Morrison, Brandon Cusma, Mike McGowan, Mario Peguero, Jana Joldzic, Johnath Davis, and Marta Alvarez.

What is Blue Bloods all about?

Blue Bloods is a police drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. The protagonist of the series is Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner who heads both the police force and the Reagan household. He is entrusted with the duty of running his department as well as his family smoothly and diplomatically, handling the politics of the job.

Danny, Frank's eldest son, is a seasoned detective, family man, and Iraq War veteran who sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner Detective Maria Baez.

Frank's daughter, Erin, is a New York assistant D.A. who deals with the legal matters for her father and siblings while also pursuing a run for district attorney. Jamie is the youngest of the lot, a Harvard Law graduate, and the family’s golden boy. But he gives up a lucrative future in law to follow in his family's footsteps as a cop.

Tune in to CBS for the upcoming episode of Blue Bloods.

